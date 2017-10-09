WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:22 am
Gronk!
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4913
Confirmed failed a drugs test after the Super 8s game vs Leeds on 8th September.

Whoever was in charge of issuing the notice, why did they wait until 2 hours before the 19 man squad was due to be announced for the Grand Final? Abysmal timing and probably could have been announced weeks ago.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:24 am
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4456
Location: Bradford
Is this how it always works? How come Zak could play in the games between the failed test and last week?
He played a key role in Cas' win over St Helens in the semi final even though he'd already tested positive for a banned substance?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:26 am
Gronk!
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4913
Nothus wrote:
Is this how it always works? How come Zak could play in the games between the failed test and last week?
He played a key role in Cas' win over St Helens in the semi final even though he'd already tested positive for a banned substance?


Results obviously weren't in by then, other wise he would have been banned.

UKAD waiting nearly a month is incredibly poor form though.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:29 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3516
Gronk! wrote:
Results obviously weren't in by then, other wise he would have been banned.

UKAD waiting nearly a month is incredibly poor form though.



Maybe we should be thankful for that as we wouldn't have got to old Trafford without him.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:30 am
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 156
It was mentioned on another forum, given that some said 4 year ban, could it be a performance enhancing drug rather than cocaine as we're assuming? I don't know if the answer is in the language of failing a drugs ban. Would they refer to a PED as a "drug"?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:33 am
Gronk!
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4913
Towns88 wrote:
Maybe we should be thankful for that as we wouldn't have got to old Trafford without him.


So? If he failed on Sept 8, it should not take almost a month for them to decide to inform him of a failed test.

secondstanza wrote:
It was mentioned on another forum, given that some said 4 year ban, could it be a performance enhancing drug rather than cocaine as we're assuming? I don't know if the answer is in the language of failing a drugs ban. Would they refer to a PED as a "drug"?


You are aware that the D in PED stands for drug, right?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:40 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3908
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Towns88 wrote:
Maybe we should be thankful for that as we wouldn't have got to old Trafford without him.


As far as Cas are concerned, indeed. I suspect I might think differently if I was a saints fan though.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:42 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 442
What a stupid boy.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:42 am
secondstanza
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Oct 12, 2014 10:40 am
Posts: 156
Gronk! wrote:
So? If he failed on Sept 8, it should not take almost a month for them to decide to inform him of a failed test.

You are aware that the D in PED stands for drug, right?


Yes I'm absolutely aware but I didn't know if they would call it something else to differentiate from recreational drugs.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:43 am
goobervision
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:55 am
Posts: 811
Duckman wrote:
As far as Cas are concerned, indeed. I suspect I might think differently if I was a saints fan though.


Or any fan who lost a game against Cas where Hardaker was an important player.
