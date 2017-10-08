Roy Haggerty

PrinterThe wrote: RU do it and 1st have often failed to win the final and the NRL do it. In football in the lower leagues they have playoffs, why not just have the top 3 promoted? Why let 6th place have a chance if they finished 12-15 points behind 3rd?



The NRL also do it, and nobody seems to think it devalues the best rugby competition in the world. And of course British RL have traditionally done it for the great majority of the years in which the sport has existed.



In fact, it's not only the traditional way of deciding champions in our sport, but also so widespread as to be completely unremarkable to fans of other sports.



The whining and crying is pathetic. When Saints won the hubcap and then didn't win the GF, thank the Lord so few of our fans made such a song and dance trying to rewrite history.



The NRL also do it, and nobody seems to think it devalues the best rugby competition in the world. And of course British RL have traditionally done it for the great majority of the years in which the sport has existed.

In fact, it's not only the traditional way of deciding champions in our sport, but also so widespread as to be completely unremarkable to fans of other sports.

The whining and crying is pathetic. When Saints won the hubcap and then didn't win the GF, thank the Lord so few of our fans made such a song and dance trying to rewrite history.

It's bad enough to be losers. It's worse to be bad losers. Especially after being hammered in the most one-sided GF of the last 20 years. Enough with the self-serving nonsensical whining. Leeds are champions.



Everyone who advocates FPTP usually compares it to football as if there's only two sports in existence and RL is the only one with play offs. They also tend to be the same people who come out with things like "Why should I buy a season ticket if the rounds don't matter as they're just about qualifying?" Well using the football analogy there are teams in the Premier League who know full well at the start of the season they are highly unlikely to win anything or qualify for Europe but are also highly unlikely to be relegated. Theoretically then you could say their entire 38 game league season doesn't matter, but their grounds are invariably still full.



In most cases with people I know it's Warringtonians saying it too, yet they support a team who between 1991 and 2009 won nothing and between 1994 and 2011 didn't challenge for the title under any format. Did those seasons just not matter then or did those people go to the games (I know full well that they did) because they enjoyed watching their team and still do.



A ridiculous amount of unneccessary whinging goes on in RL circles.



Roy Haggerty

Uncle Rico wrote: If you really think about it, the US sport comparison doesn't hold water as the competition is made up of teams that don't play each other home and away, you know like in a League?



Nor do our teams play each other home and away. Christ on a bike, it's one thing to ignore the historical fact that we traditionally decide RL champions on a Grand Final - as well as in 19 of 21 seasons since we went professional - but it's just beyond a joke to ignore the present. Our teams don't play each other home and away. Magic weekend means the teams don't have identical fixtures.



Nor do our teams play each other home and away. Christ on a bike, it's one thing to ignore the historical fact that we traditionally decide RL champions on a Grand Final - as well as in 19 of 21 seasons since we went professional - but it's just beyond a joke to ignore the present. Our teams don't play each other home and away. Magic weekend means the teams don't have identical fixtures.

Any other facts you'd like to ignore in a desperate attempt to pretend we live in an alternative universe where Cas are champions?



Uncle Rico

Roy Haggerty wrote: Nor do our teams play each other home and away. Christ on a bike, it's one thing to ignore the historical fact that we traditionally decide RL champions on a Grand Final - as well as in 19 of 21 seasons since we went professional - but it's just beyond a joke to ignore the present. Our teams don't play each other home and away. Magic weekend means the teams don't have identical fixtures.



Any other facts you'd like to ignore in a desperate attempt to pretend we live in an alternative universe where Cas are champions?



Thanks Roy but did I say that anywhere in that post that Cas are champions? I think you'll find that I said that the US sports model wasn't a good comparison, the posters own scenario of a 10-6 Giants beating an unbeaten Patriots team in 32 team competition says it all really



Thanks Roy but did I say that anywhere in that post that Cas are champions? I think you'll find that I said that the US sports model wasn't a good comparison, the posters own scenario of a 10-6 Giants beating an unbeaten Patriots team in 32 team competition says it all really

I'm also fully aware of the historical fact also and that we have a skewed set of fixtures so why don't you calm down a little

sorry if I mistook you for a Cas whinger. It’s my fault for following Rod Studd on Twitter. He’s like a ferret down a rat-hole, and just won’t let it go.



Roy Haggerty wrote: sorry if I mistook you for a Cas whinger. It’s my fault for following Rod Studd on Twitter. He’s like a ferret down a rat-hole, and just won’t let it go.



Ha ha no I'm a Warrington Whinger, so whilst my sympathies may lie with Castleford and the way their season has ended, speaking from bitter experience we all know the rules of engagement at the start of the season....bit of a thread drift from Zak maybe not a bad thing

Dettoriman wrote: No matter how bad the performance was yesterday. The squad are still part of the greatest squad in recent years, in the clubs history books and have walked the league this year. We lost out in a knockout game, but there’s no shame in their efforts this year.



Only morons would suggest such a thing.



Where did I say there was?



I was referring to that performance last night, they are so much better than that. Yes Leeds played well, all through the team they played to their full potential, Cas, for whatever reason didn't & it wasn't all down to Leeds playing stellar finals rugby.



Where did I say there was?

I was referring to that performance last night, they are so much better than that. Yes Leeds played well, all through the team they played to their full potential, Cas, for whatever reason didn't & it wasn't all down to Leeds playing stellar finals rugby.

I never mentioned "shame" & neither am I stupid, just strangely disappointed they didn't give it a go.

Dettoriman wrote: It appears a two year ban will be imposed for a performance enhancing drug. That’s the latest rumour from people with credibility.

