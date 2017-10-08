PrinterThe wrote:
RU do it and 1st have often failed to win the final and the NRL do it. In football in the lower leagues they have playoffs, why not just have the top 3 promoted? Why let 6th place have a chance if they finished 12-15 points behind 3rd?
The NRL also do it, and nobody seems to think it devalues the best rugby competition in the world. And of course British RL have traditionally done it for the great majority of the years in which the sport has existed.
In fact, it's not only the traditional way of deciding champions in our sport, but also so widespread as to be completely unremarkable to fans of other sports.
The whining and crying is pathetic. When Saints won the hubcap and then didn't win the GF, thank the Lord so few of our fans made such a song and dance trying to rewrite history.
It's bad enough to be losers. It's worse to be bad losers. Especially after being hammered in the most one-sided GF of the last 20 years. Enough with the self-serving nonsensical whining. Leeds are champions.