Everyone who advocates FPTP usually compares it to football as if there's only two sports in existence and RL is the only one with play offs. They also tend to be the same people who come out with things like "Why should I buy a season ticket if the rounds don't matter as they're just about qualifying?" Well using the football analogy there are teams in the Premier League who know full well at the start of the season they are highly unlikely to win anything or qualify for Europe but are also highly unlikely to be relegated. Theoretically then you could say their entire 38 game league season doesn't matter, but their grounds are invariably still full.



In most cases with people I know it's Warringtonians saying it too, yet they support a team who between 1991 and 2009 won nothing and between 1994 and 2011 didn't challenge for the title under any format. Did those seasons just not matter then or did those people go to the games (I know full well that they did) because they enjoyed watching their team and still do.



A ridiculous amount of unneccessary whinging goes on in RL circles.