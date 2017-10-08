League champions are usually the team who garner the most points over a lengthy season.The fact that as a sport we reduce the league to a sideshow and elevate a one off Cup game to decide our champions shows how weak and unmarketable the game is.Can you imagine the invincible Arsenal team of 2003 finishing 30pts clear of Liverpool in the Premier League and then losing to them in a one off game at a neutral venue so Liverpool got the Premier League trophy?It’s a joke and completely devalues twenty odd rounds of fixtures. And I’m not a Cas fan.