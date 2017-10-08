WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:20 pm
Dettoriman
Joined: Thu May 08, 2003 5:07 pm
Posts: 7776
Location: The a-train, NL1 bound stopping at various SL destinations along the way
It appears a two year ban will be imposed for a performance enhancing drug. That’s the latest rumour from people with credibility.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:34 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3245
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Dettoriman wrote:
It appears a two year ban will be imposed for a performance enhancing drug. That’s the latest rumour from people with credibility.


I presume after yesterdays abject performance, it's not from a Cas player then?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:20 pm
Dettoriman
Joined: Thu May 08, 2003 5:07 pm
Posts: 7776
Location: The a-train, NL1 bound stopping at various SL destinations along the way
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
I presume after yesterdays abject performance, it's not from a Cas player then?

No matter how bad the performance was yesterday. The squad are still part of the greatest squad in recent years, in the clubs history books and have walked the league this year. We lost out in a knockout game, but there’s no shame in their efforts this year.

Only morons would suggest such a thing.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:58 pm
Towns88
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3511
Dettoriman wrote:
No matter how bad the performance was yesterday. The squad are still part of the greatest squad in recent years, in the clubs history books and have walked the league this year. We lost out in a knockout game, but there’s no shame in their efforts this year.

Only morons would suggest such a thing.



Of which there are plenty of on here.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:15 pm
Roy Haggerty
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5301
Location: London
Dettoriman wrote:
No matter how bad the performance was yesterday. The squad are still part of the greatest squad in recent years, in the clubs history books and have walked the league this year. We lost out in a knockout game, but there’s no shame in their efforts this year.

Only morons would suggest such a thing.


Calling the Grand Final "a knockout game" isn't the best way of avoiding the 'sour grapes' tag.

All finals are knock-out games, by definition. Doesn't stop them from being the final, or the most being important game of the season, or crowning the champions.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:43 pm
FlexWheeler
Joined: Mon Mar 18, 2013 12:01 pm
Posts: 3621
Roy Haggerty wrote:
Calling the Grand Final "a knockout game" isn't the best way of avoiding the 'sour grapes' tag.

All finals are knock-out games, by definition. Doesn't stop them from being the final, or the most being important game of the season, or crowning the champions.


It always makes me chuckle when fans try to disrespect the grand final. If winning some measly, poxy, one off game was so easy, and such a poor measure of being a champion, why do so many teams find it so hard to win?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:49 pm
Tharg The Mighty
Joined: Wed Sep 20, 2017 2:09 pm
Posts: 5
League champions are usually the team who garner the most points over a lengthy season.

The fact that as a sport we reduce the league to a sideshow and elevate a one off Cup game to decide our champions shows how weak and unmarketable the game is.

Can you imagine the invincible Arsenal team of 2003 finishing 30pts clear of Liverpool in the Premier League and then losing to them in a one off game at a neutral venue so Liverpool got the Premier League trophy? :lol:

It’s a joke and completely devalues twenty odd rounds of fixtures. And I’m not a Cas fan.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 9:59 pm
Gronk!
Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4909
It's only like the New York Giants finishing with a 10 win, 6 loss record in 2007 and beating the unbeaten New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. RL has gone with the American sports way of determining who the champion is.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:01 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1301
Tharg The Mighty wrote:
League champions are usually the team who garner the most points over a lengthy season.

The fact that as a sport we reduce the league to a sideshow and elevate a one off Cup game to decide our champions shows how weak and unmarketable the game is.


RU do it and 1st have often failed to win the final and the NRL do it. In football in the lower leagues they have playoffs, why not just have the top 3 promoted? Why let 6th place have a chance if they finished 12-15 points behind 3rd?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 10:08 pm
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3203
Location: Stuck in 1982
Gronk! wrote:
It's only like the New York Giants finishing with a 10 win, 6 loss record in 2007 and beating the unbeaten New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. RL has gone with the American sports way of determining who the champion is.


If you really think about it, the US sport comparison doesn't hold water as the competition is made up of teams that don't play each other home and away, you know like in a League?
