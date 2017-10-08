Dettoriman wrote: No matter how bad the performance was yesterday. The squad are still part of the greatest squad in recent years, in the clubs history books and have walked the league this year. We lost out in a knockout game, but there’s no shame in their efforts this year.



Only morons would suggest such a thing.

Calling the Grand Final "a knockout game" isn't the best way of avoiding the 'sour grapes' tag.All finals are knock-out games, by definition. Doesn't stop them from being the final, or the most being important game of the season, or crowning the champions.