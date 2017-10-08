WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:20 pm
It appears a two year ban will be imposed for a performance enhancing drug. That’s the latest rumour from people with credibility.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 7:34 pm
Dettoriman wrote:
It appears a two year ban will be imposed for a performance enhancing drug. That’s the latest rumour from people with credibility.


I presume after yesterdays abject performance, it's not from a Cas player then?
