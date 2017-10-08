nottinghamtiger wrote:
Didn't say it was true, just what I'd heard.
Was it you who was convinced that it was all a mind game tactical masterclass from Powell, and that cas would storm to a triumphant easy win?
|
''I'm the most intelligent man here and I intend to keep us alive''
''The most intelligent, is that a fact?''
''it is, sheriff has a wife, so does Mr Odwyer, and you're a widower''
''Yeah, what does that have to do with anything?''
.......''smart men don't get married''
