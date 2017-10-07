|
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
He has give his Mrs a belt or 2, that's why he has crossed the line. All will come out in the next few days
The truth or the bruising
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:26 pm
|
|
Let's face it - all we know is:
(1) It's not something that the police are involved with, cos it would be public knowledge.
(2) He hasn't failed an official drugs test, reason - see above.
(3) On A.N.Other forum League Express editor Martyn Sadler has posted that he does know the reason and that the club's action is completely justified.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:42 pm
|
|
Will probably join Salford on the loan ala Carney
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:38 pm
|
|
He has failed a drugs test. Which is exactly what I said 2days ago, wasn't making it up.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:47 pm
|
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:53 pm
|
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.
To clear out his stuff??
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:58 pm
|
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.
The resident legal eagle strikes again.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 11:42 am
|
|
Cas may be looking to take ash golding on loan for 2018. Zak to Toronto. ?
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:58 pm
|
|
He was not prescient at the team homecoming, probably not welcome.
|
|
Sun Oct 08, 2017 2:19 pm
|
|
Official statement at 6pm.
|
