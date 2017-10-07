|
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 91
Location: East WF6 The best part
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
He has give his Mrs a belt or 2, that's why he has crossed the line. All will come out in the next few days
The truth or the bruising
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 08, 2002 3:34 pm
Posts: 4778
Location: Now the Man from Oswestry.
|
Let's face it - all we know is:
(1) It's not something that the police are involved with, cos it would be public knowledge.
(2) He hasn't failed an official drugs test, reason - see above.
(3) On A.N.Other forum League Express editor Martyn Sadler has posted that he does know the reason and that the club's action is completely justified.
|
Freedom for supporters of the government, only for members of one party - however numerous they may be - is no freedom at all. freedom is always and exclusively for one who thinks differently.
Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:42 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6662
|
Will probably join Salford on the loan ala Carney
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3493
|
He has failed a drugs test. Which is exactly what I said 2days ago, wasn't making it up.
|
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."
An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:47 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6331
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10526
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.
To clear out his stuff??
|
|
Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2941
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.
The resident legal eagle strikes again.
|
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.
Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)
The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget
"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)
One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.
virginia woolf (1882-1941)
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: acko, Carlotti, Cbr1000rr, cravenpark1, Dadsylad, easthullwesty, Egg Banjo, EX.SALF.UNI, feebleweasel, Five and last, fleabag, Guerrier, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hasbag, Irregular Hoops, kobashi, musson, Orrell Lad, Paddyfc, rodney_trotter, rollin thunder, roopy, RoyBoy29, Salford red all over, shinymcshine, Smith's Brolly, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, Towns88, Tricky2309, tristram, UllFC, Vespid_Wire, Who are ya!!, Wigg'n, yossarian and 570 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,646
|3,537
|76,284
|4,559
|SET
|