Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 3:13 pm
Maffy

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 91
Location: East WF6 The best part
robinrovers10 wrote:
He has give his Mrs a belt or 2, that's why he has crossed the line. All will come out in the next few days

The truth or the bruising :roll:
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:26 pm
The Chronicler of Chiswic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 08, 2002 3:34 pm
Posts: 4778
Location: Now the Man from Oswestry.
tb wrote:
Latest is same as it's ever been: Hardaker is unavailable for selection after a breach of club rules.

No-one on these boards, or casforum, FB or down any of the town centre pubs knows exactly what that means, despite lots of typing and gossiping :)

The only thing I've seen which adds slightly – but not a lot – to that is a quote from Steve Gill in The Independent's preview piece:
Which tells us … bugger all really.

http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-league/super-league-final-castleford-tigers-vs-leeds-rhinos-feature-luke-gale-preview-a7986686.html

Let's face it - all we know is:
(1) It's not something that the police are involved with, cos it would be public knowledge.
(2) He hasn't failed an official drugs test, reason - see above.
(3) On A.N.Other forum League Express editor Martyn Sadler has posted that he does know the reason and that the club's action is completely justified.
Freedom for supporters of the government, only for members of one party - however numerous they may be - is no freedom at all. freedom is always and exclusively for one who thinks differently.
Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:42 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6662
Will probably join Salford on the loan ala Carney
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:38 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3493
tb wrote:
Latest is same as it's ever been: Hardaker is unavailable for selection after a breach of club rules.

No-one on these boards, or casforum, FB or down any of the town centre pubs knows exactly what that means, despite lots of typing and gossiping :)

The only thing I've seen which adds slightly – but not a lot – to that is a quote from Steve Gill in The Independent's preview piece:
Which tells us … bugger all really.

http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-league/super-league-final-castleford-tigers-vs-leeds-rhinos-feature-luke-gale-preview-a7986686.html



He has failed a drugs test. Which is exactly what I said 2days ago, wasn't making it up.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:47 pm
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6331
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.


:thumb:
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:53 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10526
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.



To clear out his stuff??
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 8:58 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2941
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I'm hearing that after a meeting at the club this afternoon, he has been cleared to return to the squad.


The resident legal eagle strikes again. :lol:
