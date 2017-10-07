Will probably join Salford on the loan ala Carney
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billiethunder, blackpoolwigan, borocat, bramleyrhino, Brick with eyes, Brid B&W, Brummy Leyther, Carlotti, cas all the way, Cbr1000rr, CM Punk, coco the fullback, Darwinsdad, Egg Banjo, endoman, feebleweasel, Five and last, GansonTheClown, Hangerman2, Hasbag, JEAN CAPDOUZE, knockersbumpMKII, kobashi, lifelongfan, Milly, n empsall, Orrell Lad, Psychedelic Casual, puroresu_boy, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, shadrack, shinymcshine, SmokeyTA, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, Top Saint, Tricky2309, wrencat1873 and 658 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,645,564
|3,303
|76,284
|4,559
|SET
|