WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Zak Hardaker

Post a reply
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 3:13 pm
Maffy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 5:16 pm
Posts: 91
Location: East WF6 The best part
robinrovers10 wrote:
He has give his Mrs a belt or 2, that's why he has crossed the line. All will come out in the next few days

The truth or the bruising :roll:
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 4:26 pm
The Chronicler of Chiswic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 08, 2002 3:34 pm
Posts: 4778
Location: Now the Man from Oswestry.
tb wrote:
Latest is same as it's ever been: Hardaker is unavailable for selection after a breach of club rules.

No-one on these boards, or casforum, FB or down any of the town centre pubs knows exactly what that means, despite lots of typing and gossiping :)

The only thing I've seen which adds slightly – but not a lot – to that is a quote from Steve Gill in The Independent's preview piece:
Which tells us … bugger all really.

http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-league/super-league-final-castleford-tigers-vs-leeds-rhinos-feature-luke-gale-preview-a7986686.html

Let's face it - all we know is:
(1) It's not something that the police are involved with, cos it would be public knowledge.
(2) He hasn't failed an official drugs test, reason - see above.
(3) On A.N.Other forum League Express editor Martyn Sadler has posted that he does know the reason and that the club's action is completely justified.
Freedom for supporters of the government, only for members of one party - however numerous they may be - is no freedom at all. freedom is always and exclusively for one who thinks differently.
Rosa Luxemburg, 'Die russiche Revolution'.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:42 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6662
Will probably join Salford on the loan ala Carney
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: billiethunder, blackpoolwigan, borocat, bramleyrhino, Brick with eyes, Brid B&W, Brummy Leyther, Carlotti, cas all the way, Cbr1000rr, CM Punk, coco the fullback, Darwinsdad, Egg Banjo, endoman, feebleweasel, Five and last, GansonTheClown, Hangerman2, Hasbag, JEAN CAPDOUZE, knockersbumpMKII, kobashi, lifelongfan, Milly, n empsall, Orrell Lad, Psychedelic Casual, puroresu_boy, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza, shadrack, shinymcshine, SmokeyTA, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, The Vicar of Widnes, TheUnassumingBadger, Top Saint, Tricky2309, wrencat1873 and 658 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,645,5643,30376,2844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.