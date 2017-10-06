|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Depends if you listen to those really in the know or those properly in the know.
What if it's the voices in his head?
If I were a Cas fan I would despair, on the eve of the biggest game in their entire history & then this!
I'm sure that a victory tomorrow will obliterate all this guff, but a defeat against Leeds of all clubs well, surely a Cas style fatwa will be decreed.
"What year is this?"
Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:22 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2083
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
What if it's the voices in his head?
If I were a Cas fan I would despair, on the eve of the biggest game in their entire history & then this!
I'm sure that a victory tomorrow will obliterate all this guff, but a defeat against Leeds of all clubs well, surely a Cas style fatwa will be decreed.
I don't think there will be a way back for him if we lose. Even if he isn't banned by a higher authority than the club.
If we win, he may be forgiven. He has taken us to a new level on the field, and is the best full back I have seen pull on a Cas shirt in the SL era. Off the field stuff is soon forgotten when players are ripping it up and sending supporters home with a win.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:26 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 414
Location: Manchester
jakeyg95 wrote:
We've actually won two grand finals already unless you're part of the rugby began in 1996 crew.
Spot on lad
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:28 pm
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 663
Location: South East Asia
tigertot wrote:
Is that' Shenton's missus, Zak's missus or the mate's missus who Shenton was talking to. It's not clear.
Might have been Ryan Hall's missus.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:15 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 163
jakeyg95 wrote:
We've actually won two grand finals already unless you're part of the rugby began in 1996 crew.
If that's the case then your bragging rights to never been relegated goes down the pan!
Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:54 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 986
First students, then homosexuals and Now allegedly, ethnic minorities. What's next? The disabled?
Regards
King James
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:56 am
On a beach in Mauritius. What's the Zak latest. Also need to find a bar to watch the game
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:39 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2002 4:01 pm
Posts: 48307
Location: Londinium
Latest is same as it's ever been: Hardaker is unavailable for selection after a breach of club rules.
No-one on these boards, or casforum, FB or down any of the town centre pubs knows exactly what that means, despite lots of typing and gossiping
The only thing I've seen which adds slightly – but not a lot – to that is a quote from Steve Gill in The Independent's preview piece:
“You’ll understand why I don’t feel so jovial at the moment,” says Gill, who won’t go into details on Hardaker’s misdemeanour but admits he will be sorely missed. “We’ve only come across it two hours ago. I’m a bit subdued. But there are certain things that you can’t do in life if you want to be respected. You’ve got to behave in a manner that’s suitable and right. I love Zak to bits, he’s a great kid, but on this occasion he’s crossed the line.”
Which tells us … bugger all really.http://www.independent.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-league/super-league-final-castleford-tigers-vs-leeds-rhinos-feature-luke-gale-preview-a7986686.html
Doubt everything, even this
Sat Oct 07, 2017 1:40 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2002 4:01 pm
Posts: 48307
Location: Londinium
Can't help with the bar in Mauritius, though
Doubt everything, even this
Sat Oct 07, 2017 3:01 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 179
Location: East Hull
He has give his Mrs a belt or 2, that's why he has crossed the line. All will come out in the next few days
