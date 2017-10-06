The Devil's Advocate wrote: What if it's the voices in his head?



If I were a Cas fan I would despair, on the eve of the biggest game in their entire history & then this!



I'm sure that a victory tomorrow will obliterate all this guff, but a defeat against Leeds of all clubs well, surely a Cas style fatwa will be decreed.

I don't think there will be a way back for him if we lose. Even if he isn't banned by a higher authority than the club.If we win, he may be forgiven. He has taken us to a new level on the field, and is the best full back I have seen pull on a Cas shirt in the SL era. Off the field stuff is soon forgotten when players are ripping it up and sending supporters home with a win.