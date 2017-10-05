|
|
cas all the way wrote:
It's nothing to do with drugs. I have the audio saved on my phone of what happened.
Yes. I've heard the same audio. That may or may not be true, it's irrelevant though as it's not why he isn't in the squad. But the test but is bloody true! He ain't gunna appear on Saturday, the club may choose to announce it Monday after liasing with the rfl. They may also mention the departure of Larne Patrick which may or may not be related.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:26 pm
|
|
Just had a nosey on another rl forum and seems to be a theory he was out with his Mrs and she/they got into bit of aggro? Hope it is just a relatively minor thing and he plays. His twitter yesterday was all GF related. Very strange and a huge shame as he is a brilliant player
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:40 am
|
|
Towns88 wrote:
Yes. I've heard the same audio. That may or may not be true, it's irrelevant though as it's not why he isn't in the squad. But the test but is bloody true! He ain't gunna appear on Saturday, the club may choose to announce it Monday after liasing with the rfl. They may also mention the departure of Larne Patrick which may or may not be related.
How'd you know all this?
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:34 am
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
There is a video of Brett Ferres talking about what has gone on. I doubt he is trying to earn internet points.
It is not Ferres
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:36 am
|
|
I genuinely hope its not as bad as it could be, but its hard to imagine Cas suspending one of their key players on the eve of their biggest game of the modern era. The idea that its some kind of ruse is ridiculous IMO, as is the idea that he somehow might play - this whole episode is going to upset only one of the GF teams, and its not Leeds. If nothing else Cas and all the players and staff will be fielding/blocking calls from media and who knows else trying to find out more.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:35 am
|
|
Would be a terrible mind game, All the media is focusing on is Hardaker and they (everyone in club from CEO to Coach to tea lady) should have clear heads so close to the final
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:48 am
|
|
No one would be so stupid to pull this stunt!
Cas would also likely to be charged with bringing the game into disrepute.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:52 am
|
|
craig hkr wrote:
Puts a different light on it, As a cas fan I'd guess you are in the know? The mind boggles as to the details
As a Cas fan, can I point out that being fans of Cas doesn’t give us a special insight into RFL/Sport England/ WADA bans and test results or even our club,internal disciplinary procedures. Whatever some might claim.
|
|
Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:54 am
|
Towns88 wrote:
it will all be announced after the grand final. 4 year ban. No 1 to blame but himself.
I have heard this from a very reliable source this morning. Time to look for a new FB for Cas.
|
|