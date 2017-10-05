I genuinely hope its not as bad as it could be, but its hard to imagine Cas suspending one of their key players on the eve of their biggest game of the modern era. The idea that its some kind of ruse is ridiculous IMO, as is the idea that he somehow might play - this whole episode is going to upset only one of the GF teams, and its not Leeds. If nothing else Cas and all the players and staff will be fielding/blocking calls from media and who knows else trying to find out more.