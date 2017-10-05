WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Zak Hardaker

Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:52 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3489
it will all be announced after the grand final. 4 year ban. No 1 to blame but himself.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:58 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5450
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Why 4 years? Aren't drugs a 2 year ban??
Mac out!
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:00 pm
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1275
jools wrote:
God I can't believe some of the drivel folk come out with.
Why on Earth would cas create a story that would blacken the name of a player rather than an injury or illness just to keep the opposition guessing- im going shopping tomorrow- something tells me the shelves are going to be empty of tin foil!!!


I know. Given Hardaker's past you wouldn't fake a disciplinary issue and omit him from the team just to put him right back in 24 hours later. Wishful thinking from Cas fans I think.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:01 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 975
Towns88 wrote:
it will all be announced after the grand final. 4 year ban. No 1 to blame but himself.


Puts a different light on it, As a cas fan I'd guess you are in the know? The mind boggles as to the details
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:17 pm
invmatt
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri May 06, 2005 9:33 pm
Posts: 625
craig hkr wrote:
Puts a different light on it, As a cas fan I'd guess you are in the know? The mind boggles as to the details


Nobody knows, it's just all rumours and people trying to earn internet points on forums.
ct.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:23 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2077
invmatt wrote:
Nobody knows, it's just all rumours and people trying to earn internet points on forums.


There is a video of Brett Ferres talking about what has gone on. I doubt he is trying to earn internet points.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:24 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3489
invmatt wrote:
Nobody knows, it's just all rumours and people trying to earn internet points on forums.



Haha I wish it was he's missing for an altercation. It isn't.

Do the crime do the time.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:48 pm
cas all the way
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2713
Location: advertising my villa
It's nothing to do with drugs. I have the audio saved on my phone of what happened.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:09 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 975
nottinghamtiger wrote:
There is a video of Brett Ferres talking about what has gone on. I doubt he is trying to earn internet points.


Link please? For what it's worth I hope it's wrong and he plays.But seems few Cas fans know he is in major trouble?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:10 pm
Egg Banjo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 547
Just read on the Cas forum that he's been accused of a racially aggravated assault. I'd take it all with a pinch of salt though, many say they're in the know and I doubt all of the stories will be true
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
