Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:52 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3483
it will all be announced after the grand final. 4 year ban. No 1 to blame but himself.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:58 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5450
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Why 4 years? Aren't drugs a 2 year ban??
Mac out!
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:00 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1273
jools wrote:
God I can't believe some of the drivel folk come out with.
Why on Earth would cas create a story that would blacken the name of a player rather than an injury or illness just to keep the opposition guessing- im going shopping tomorrow- something tells me the shelves are going to be empty of tin foil!!!


I know. Given Hardaker's past you wouldn't fake a disciplinary issue and omit him from the team just to put him right back in 24 hours later. Wishful thinking from Cas fans I think.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:01 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 973
Towns88 wrote:
it will all be announced after the grand final. 4 year ban. No 1 to blame but himself.


Puts a different light on it, As a cas fan I'd guess you are in the know? The mind boggles as to the details
