Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:56 pm

Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1272
BD wrote:
Nice to see some opposition fans rubbing their hands with delight. The balance will be restored again on Saturday, don't worry.


I'll admit at first I was delighted he was out. Now actually think it is a bit of a shame. Creates bad publicly for the sport and even IF Leeds win now it'll be blamed on this and his absence.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:56 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2712
Location: advertising my villa
vastman wrote:
In what way is that relevant.

Trinity beat Wigan 62-0 last years but who won the trophy?

It's relevant because I replied to somebody who said McShane is needed at 9. If you read properly I was proving a point that isn't the case!!!
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:58 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2071
tb wrote:
Yes, dear. It's all as fake as the moon landings or 'contrails' hoax.

Just to check: what shape's the Earth?

:wink:


Oval?
At least a few people have been to the moon.
Nobody has ever recovered so quickly from an appendix op, particularly to play RL and perform the goal-kicking duties.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:58 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6652
craig hkr wrote:
Can't say I'd be offended if he ended up playing on Saturday after investigation complete. Without knowing full facts it's all speculation. Drugs,passing tactics and gods knows what else has been hinted at. It's an internal matter and if Powell and chairman pick him then that's their call.Seems strange it's come from the club first and if it was substance related then I suspect it would have been common knowledge by now? Seems Wakey fans getting a semi on over this but will have to wait and see what's actually happened


Not just Wakey fans. And you're one to talk, always on here in a flash whenever Hull were losing.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:04 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8758
Location: Leeds
I think it's all rubbish to be honest, he'll definitely play.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:11 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1272
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I think it's all rubbish to be honest, he'll definitely play.


Why though?
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:21 pm
BD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 7035
Location: Wakefield, unfortunately
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I think it's all rubbish to be honest, he'll definitely play.


Not a chance. The club seems to have this stuff on lock down.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:01 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 971
Willzay wrote:
Not just Wakey fans. And you're one to talk,

always on here in a flash whenever Hull were losing.


I will agree with your comment. My problem reading this thread is a couple of posters saying it's cheating if Hardaker plays and I find that strange viewpoint at the moment. If it's just ale and curfew related and the club clear him to play then that's just another bump in his career .If it's bigger misdemeanour and he stays suspended then so be it.Every club will have procedures for things like this.We had it with Cockayne and Watts .Kelly of course which even now it's not public knowledge what really went on.Wakey Had the Smith thing and few others. I would expect more facts tomorrow, then we can better understand what's gone on
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:06 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1272
craig hkr wrote:
I will agree with your comment. My problem reading this thread is a couple of posters saying it's cheating if Hardaker plays and I find that strange viewpoint at the moment. If it's just ale and curfew related and the club clear him to play then that's just another bump in his career .If it's bigger misdemeanour and he stays suspended then so be it.Every club will have procedures for things like this.We had it with Cockayne and Watts .Kelly of course which even now it's not public knowledge what really went on.Wakey Had the Smith thing and few others. I would expect more facts tomorrow, then we can better understand what's gone on


Seems like they want to leave it until after the final. It's not cheating if he ends up playing but would be silly to make all this drama for nothing.
