|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1266
|
BD wrote:
Nice to see some opposition fans rubbing their hands with delight. The balance will be restored again on Saturday, don't worry.
I'll admit at first I was delighted he was out. Now actually think it is a bit of a shame. Creates bad publicly for the sport and even IF Leeds win now it'll be blamed on this and his absence.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:56 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2710Location:
advertising my villa
|
vastman wrote:
In what way is that relevant.
Trinity beat Wigan 62-0 last years but who won the trophy?
It's relevant because I replied to somebody who said McShane is needed at 9. If you read properly I was proving a point that isn't the case!!!
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:58 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2070
|
tb wrote:
Yes, dear. It's all as fake as the moon landings or 'contrails' hoax.
Just to check: what shape's the Earth?
Oval?
At least a few people have been to the moon.
Nobody has ever recovered so quickly from an appendix op, particularly to play RL and perform the goal-kicking duties.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:58 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6652
|
craig hkr wrote:
Can't say I'd be offended if he ended up playing on Saturday after investigation complete. Without knowing full facts it's all speculation. Drugs,passing tactics and gods knows what else has been hinted at. It's an internal matter and if Powell and chairman pick him then that's their call.Seems strange it's come from the club first and if it was substance related then I suspect it would have been common knowledge by now? Seems Wakey fans getting a semi on over this but will have to wait and see what's actually happened
Not just Wakey fans. And you're one to talk, always on here in a flash whenever Hull were losing.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:04 pm
|
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8758
Location: Leeds
|
I think it's all rubbish to be honest, he'll definitely play.
|
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:11 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1266
|
Charlie Sheen wrote:
I think it's all rubbish to be honest, he'll definitely play.
Why though?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: blackpoolwigan, Brid B&W, brooklands tap room, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, cas all the way, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, Cronus, eric35, Faithful One, feebleweasel, Gazemous, Jimmythecuckoo, JonnoTheGreat, kobashi, lifelongfan, LyndsayGill, Mike Oxlong, nottinghamtiger, Orrell Lad, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, rodney_trotter, Salford red all over, SecondRowSaint, Seth, Slugger McBatt, SRead24892, steadygetyerboots-on, STEVEL, Tharg The Mighty, The Devil's Advocate, warriorweed, Wellsy13, Wigg'n, wire-flyer, wire_mad, wrencat1873, yossarian, Ziggy Stardust and 611 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,328
|4,317
|76,274
|4,559
|SET
|