nottinghamtiger wrote: To lure Leeds into a false sense of security?

The investigation may be longer, or he may appeal the outcome.

If it had not been announced and he wasn't on the team sheet, it would have been a massive boost for Leeds on game-day, one hour before kick off. As it is, Cas can potentially name him in the 17 and strike the first blow.

Remember that we claimed Luke Gale had an operation when he was just rested. He went nowhere near a hospital, just like Rangi Chase never went to Australia for a court appearance the week before a semi-final with Leeds as the club claimed.

Why go to that trouble though? Cas have been the best team by a mile this year, have a great record vs Leeds, do they really need to be doing stuff like this if he ends up playing? Especially with a guy who doesn't need his name linked with any more incidents and could harm his WC hopes if Bennett thinks he's a risk now.Most neutrals want Cas to win on Saturday but it'll leave a sour taste for many if they roll out Hardaker now on Saturday. Our biggest night of the year shouldn't be dominated in the build up with this.