Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:54 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2067
Biff Tannen wrote:
If there is to be an investigation that could clear him tomorrow then A- why announce it before hand? And B- why not name him in the 19?

That to me is where the poor form comes in if he indeed does end up playing.


To lure Leeds into a false sense of security?
The investigation may be longer, or he may appeal the outcome.
If it had not been announced and he wasn't on the team sheet, it would have been a massive boost for Leeds on game-day, one hour before kick off. As it is, Cas can potentially name him in the 17 and strike the first blow.
Remember that we claimed Luke Gale had an operation when he was just rested. He went nowhere near a hospital, just like Rangi Chase never went to Australia for a court appearance the week before a semi-final with Leeds as the club claimed.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:59 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 169
JTB wrote:
That was a great final!


No it wasn't :wink:
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:00 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1253
nottinghamtiger wrote:
To lure Leeds into a false sense of security?
The investigation may be longer, or he may appeal the outcome.
If it had not been announced and he wasn't on the team sheet, it would have been a massive boost for Leeds on game-day, one hour before kick off. As it is, Cas can potentially name him in the 17 and strike the first blow.
Remember that we claimed Luke Gale had an operation when he was just rested. He went nowhere near a hospital, just like Rangi Chase never went to Australia for a court appearance the week before a semi-final with Leeds as the club claimed.


Why go to that trouble though? Cas have been the best team by a mile this year, have a great record vs Leeds, do they really need to be doing stuff like this if he ends up playing? Especially with a guy who doesn't need his name linked with any more incidents and could harm his WC hopes if Bennett thinks he's a risk now.

Most neutrals want Cas to win on Saturday but it'll leave a sour taste for many if they roll out Hardaker now on Saturday. Our biggest night of the year shouldn't be dominated in the build up with this.
Last edited by PrinterThe on Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:02 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:00 pm
tb User avatar
ADMIN
Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2002 4:01 pm
Posts: 48303
Location: Londinium
nottinghamtiger wrote:

Remember that we claimed Luke Gale had an operation when he was just rested. He went nowhere near a hospital, just like Rangi Chase never went to Australia for a court appearance the week before a semi-final with Leeds as the club claimed.


:shock:
Doubt everything, even this
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:03 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 169
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
He'll end up playing for Dire next season as they are well suited.

A joke player for a joke club.


Yes please :)
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:04 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2067
tb wrote:
:shock:


Did you watch Luke's interview on Sky after his "surgery". He could barely keep a straight face when asked how his recovery was going.
Then he played 2 weeks and two days later. Get real. He even kicked the goals without any sign of discomfort, which would be the worst possible movement after abdominal surgery.
He was always going to be rested against Wigan and Hull. We created a story to keep our semi-final opponents guessing before the teams were named with an hour to go.
