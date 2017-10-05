Biff Tannen wrote:
If there is to be an investigation that could clear him tomorrow then A- why announce it before hand? And B- why not name him in the 19?
That to me is where the poor form comes in if he indeed does end up playing.
To lure Leeds into a false sense of security?
The investigation may be longer, or he may appeal the outcome.
If it had not been announced and he wasn't on the team sheet, it would have been a massive boost for Leeds on game-day, one hour before kick off. As it is, Cas can potentially name him in the 17 and strike the first blow.
Remember that we claimed Luke Gale had an operation when he was just rested. He went nowhere near a hospital, just like Rangi Chase never went to Australia for a court appearance the week before a semi-final with Leeds as the club claimed.