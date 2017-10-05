|
cas all the way wrote:
In March we beat Leeds 66-10. Our halfbacks that day.....
McShane and Gale.
In what way is that relevant.
Trinity beat Wigan 62-0 last years but who won the trophy?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:54 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
Like SOL's miracle last minute recovery before last year's final?
Cleverly leaving him out for seven games beforehand (including the semi final), then using him for limited minutes from the bench during the final. Very sneaky Wigan
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:56 pm
Roy Haggerty wrote:
In rugby league, it is all too often the case that prodigious talent walks hand in hand with prodigious stupidity.
It's what held me back.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 4:38 pm
If he ends up playing on Saturday then it's poor form from all involved. Two days away from the biggest night in the club season and we're headline news on both the BBC and Sky Sports website for all the wrong reasons.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:12 pm
vastman wrote:
In what way is that relevant.
Trinity beat Wigan 62-0 last years but who won the trophy?
Not really relevant as the final wasn't between Wakey and Wigan
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:19 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
If he ends up playing on Saturday then it's poor form from all involved. Two days away from the biggest night in the club season and we're headline news on both the BBC and Sky Sports website for all the wrong reasons.
Poor show? It would be borderline cheating.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:24 pm
Willzay wrote:
Poor show? It would be borderline cheating.
Not at all. If the club complete their investigation tomorrow and make a decision on a suitable punishment, which Hardaker accepts, there is no reason why he shouldn't be allowed to recommence his job.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:45 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Not at all. If the club complete their investigation tomorrow and make a decision on a suitable punishment, which Hardaker accepts, there is no reason why he shouldn't be allowed to recommence his job.
If there is to be an investigation that could clear him tomorrow then A- why announce it before hand? And B- why not name him in the 19?
That to me is where the poor form comes in if he indeed does end up playing.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:45 pm
He'll end up playing for Dire next season.
A joke player for a joke club. Well suited.
|