nottinghamtiger wrote: Not at all. If the club complete their investigation tomorrow and make a decision on a suitable punishment, which Hardaker accepts, there is no reason why he shouldn't be allowed to recommence his job.

If there is to be an investigation that could clear him tomorrow then A- why announce it before hand? And B- why not name him in the 19?That to me is where the poor form comes in if he indeed does end up playing.