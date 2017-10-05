|
Massive call from Cas. Wow.
Unless he's forced their hands and it's substance related.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:59 pm
Willzay wrote:
Oh dear. Does that mean Greg Eden at FB then?
Almost certainly, with Jy Hitchcox on the wing. But just to throw in a wild card: Benny Roberts has played full back for us a few times as well...
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:08 pm
Sounds like a career-ender either way. Don't get dropped for your clubs biggest game for decades without good reason.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:08 pm
tb wrote:
Almost certainly, with Jy Hitchcox on the wing. But just to throw in a wild card: Benny Roberts has played full back for us a few times as well...
Then who will play halfback? Surely the grand final is a step too far for young Trueman, and McShane will be badly missed at hooker if he plays there.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:09 pm
All it means is Cas win by 10 instead of 20...
