Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:00 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Discuss...
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:03 pm
g_balls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Warra Wally
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:14 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Cant help himself..
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:15 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Game on now!! If Leeds didn't fancy their chances they must now.

Rumour that Gale has a late fitness test too.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:23 pm
Levrier Cheeky half-back
All credit to Cas for sticking to their guns.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:26 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Levrier wrote:
All credit to Cas for sticking to their guns.


Agreed. Must be pretty serious to get dropped today. I'm disappointed because I was looking forward to seeing him in action on Saturday so I can't imagine how his team mates must be feeling.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:29 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Once a moron...
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:39 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Must've been a good night after the MOS awards or not in Hardakers case.
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:39 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
What a prat
Re: Zak Hardaker
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:40 pm
Allegedly leaking team gameplans to the Leeds players... Surely if that's true Cas will wash their hands of him.
