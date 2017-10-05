|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4814
|
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 18, 2005 10:09 am
Posts: 232
Location: East Hull
|
|
East Hull Is Wonderful!
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 423
|
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:15 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2707Location:
advertising my villa
|
Game on now!! If Leeds didn't fancy their chances they must now.
Rumour that Gale has a late fitness test too.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:23 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 524
|
All credit to Cas for sticking to their guns.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 185
|
Levrier wrote:
All credit to Cas for sticking to their guns.
Agreed. Must be pretty serious to get dropped today. I'm disappointed because I was looking forward to seeing him in action on Saturday so I can't imagine how his team mates must be feeling.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:29 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2854
Location: WF4
|
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2390
Location: Going straight
|
Must've been a good night after the MOS awards or not in Hardakers case.
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1884
|
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:40 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 5007
Location: Caerdydd
|
Allegedly leaking team gameplans to the Leeds players... Surely if that's true Cas will wash their hands of him.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, altofts wildcat, bellyboy, Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, Brenio, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Cardiff_05, childofthenorthern, Chris71, Cookie, django, endoman, HuddsRL5, jammle, Jukesays, Karen, Madderzahatter, Mike Oxlong, MOUSE13, Mudeng, Nothus, Rhinoshaund III, rodney_trotter, Roy Haggerty, secondstanza, Smith's Brolly, Sthelens RLFC, tedglen, Tharg The Mighty, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, TheUnassumingBadger, WF Rhino, whitters, Wildthing, willow6666, Willzay, wire-flyer, Wytchfynder General, yorksguy1865 and 450 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,033
|3,232
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|