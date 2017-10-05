|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1242
|
Wouldn't be too big a surprise to see him named in the 19 man squad as McDermott has often named someone he admits won't play. The 17 for the match is another question though.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:41 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5934
Location: philadelphia PA
|
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Cas have been on Easy Street for the entire super 8s, even playing their u12s for one match.
Absurd amount of desperation on here. Keep clutching.
will you be doing a Christmas special this year?
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:01 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 29, 2005 11:54 am
Posts: 1605
Location: with the barefoot girls
|
Ward is named in the squad
|
Woody: Can I pour you a draft, Mr. Peterson?
Norm: A little early, isn't it Woody?
Woody: For a beer?
Norm: No, for stupid questions.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 01, 2011 9:33 pm
Posts: 169
Location: Pudsey
|
Hardaker dropped for a breach of club rules.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12004
Location: Leeds 13
|
Hardaker's sell-destruct button seemingly strikes again....
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 496
|
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3771
|
Eden to fullback, Monaghan to wing? Is he still there?
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:53 am
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22745
|
I hope we've got the money for him already.
|
//www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:56 am
|
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2444
Location: Headingley
|
Some respect for Cas for actually dropping him. What a huge call that is given the circumstances.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:59 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2390
Location: Going straight
|
Breach of club discipline. 'nuff said.
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andy_moores, Biff Tannen, Bobtownrhino, cas all the way, caslad75, Cats13, Dadsylad, Derwent, ducknumber1, Five and last, garforthrhino, Google [Bot], Gotcha, Grimmy, Hatfield Town Wire, Homer Simpson, HyperbolicRhino, Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, loiner81, ls28_rhino, mattyantz, mk_fc, mwindass, newgroundb4wakey, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhino65, RhinoLaney, rotherhamrhino, ryano, sgtwilko, tb, The Magic Rat, tyke48, Wardy67, Wilde 3, woolly07, Yorkshire Warrior and 724 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,035
|3,232
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|