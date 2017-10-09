Post a reply



Failed drugs test - cocaine. Potential 2 year ban.



Sad that this is what our season has boiled down to.

Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.



CM Punk wrote: Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.

Like Leeds stuck by him, he does not deserve another chance anywhere. He will never learn because he is a brainless moron

£150,000.................. did Cas buy him using a credit card?

is there a returns policy for damaged goods?

did we get a 12 months warrenty?

was he bought over the internet perhaps, do the distant selling rights apply?

What a plonker.

CM Punk wrote: Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.



SUPPORT SWAG...



mrpurfect wrote: £150,000.................. did Cas buy him using a credit card?

is there a returns policy for damaged goods?

did we get a 12 months warrenty?

was he bought over the internet perhaps, do the distant selling rights apply?

A rebate even?

Cas got him cut price at 150,000 because he was damaged goods in normal cercumstances the sleeve would never have sold him for less than 350,000.









JAMIE PEACOCK

CM Punk wrote: Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.



I suspect many at the club already were aware- remember the photo earlier in the season doing the rounds.

I hope cas and the rest of rugby league hang him out to dry. Like they should have done with Hock.

