£150,000.................. did Cas buy him using a credit card? is there a returns policy for damaged goods? did we get a 12 months warrenty? was he bought over the internet perhaps, do the distant selling rights apply? A rebate even?
mrpurfect wrote:
Cas got him cut price at 150,000 because he was damaged goods in normal cercumstances the sleeve would never have sold him for less than 350,000.
Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.
I suspect many at the club already were aware- remember the photo earlier in the season doing the rounds. I hope cas and the rest of rugby league hang him out to dry. Like they should have done with Hock. And please don't give me that bleeding heart shiv about mental health- he's had more support than most people get and he's still acted like s complete dhead.
