Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:56 am
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002
Failed drugs test - cocaine. Potential 2 year ban.
Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:09 am
BD
Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006
Sad that this is what our season has boiled down to.
Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:31 am
CM Punk
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005
Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.
Wigan RLFC
Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 9:50 am
rollin thunder
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011
CM Punk wrote:
Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.

Like Leeds stuck by him, he does not deserve another chance anywhere. He will never learn because he is a brainless moron
Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:23 am
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006
£150,000.................. did Cas buy him using a credit card?
is there a returns policy for damaged goods?
did we get a 12 months warrenty?
was he bought over the internet perhaps, do the distant selling rights apply?
A rebate even?
Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 10:41 am
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006
What a plonker.
Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 11:40 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004
CM Punk wrote:
Hopefully Cas stick with him like Wigan did with Hock. Help him sort his off the field issues & see what kind of player you have in 2020 when he returns.


Dear me that's a poor analogy. What exactly did Wigan get back? The same tool they had before. Do you really think Hardaker will improve! It's not the first time, you do know that don't you?
Re: ZAK is out!
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 12:32 pm
lionarmour87
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008
mrpurfect wrote:
£150,000.................. did Cas buy him using a credit card?
is there a returns policy for damaged goods?
did we get a 12 months warrenty?
was he bought over the internet perhaps, do the distant selling rights apply?
A rebate even?

Cas got him cut price at 150,000 because he was damaged goods in normal cercumstances the sleeve would never have sold him for less than 350,000.
