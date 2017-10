As a neutral I am gutted that his amazing talents won't be on display on the biggest stage on the biggest night of the year.



He's going to have a lifetime of regret in a few years time. What a pickle he has left Cas' in; I wonder if McDermott is having a wry smile now ?



Having said that I hope someone's exercising some sort of duty of care for the lad.



When he comes to his senses he'll be distraught.