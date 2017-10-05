Smith's Brolly

http://www.totalrl.com/zak-hardaker-axe ... lub-rules/



Zak Hardaker has been left out of Castleford’s squad for the Grand Final following a breach of club rules.

Jy Hitchcox has been drafted into the squad to take his place, with Oliver Holmes also returning to replace Andy Lynch.



A bitter blow? Or a tightening of the unit? Would have been easy to let this one slide until after weekend.



rumours coming out Zac has been giving his Ex-Leeds teammates inside info for Saturday......WTF?!?!



Jy Hitchcox added to squad suggests he will probably play on the wing and Eden goes to fullback, I hope not though my line-up would be.



1. Ben Roberts

2. Greg Minikin

3. Jake Webster

4. Michael Shenton

5. Greg Eden

6. Paul Mcshane

7. Luke Gale

8. Gadwin Springer

9. Adam Milner

10 Jesse Sene-Lefoa

11 Mike McMeeken

12 Oliver Holmes

13 Nathan Massey



subs

1 Matt Cook

2 Grant Millington

3 Junior Moores

4. Jy Hitchcox / Joel Monaghan / Alex Foster Blocked list

All we know is "a breach of club rules". So let's be careful to keep any potentially libellous speculation of these boards.



And having said that – "fecking idiot!"

I may be a Leeds fan, but I'm sorry to hear he doesn't appear to have outgrown the issues that plagued his time with us.



I'm a Leeds fan , but this is sickening news I wanted a great talent like him to be on show to promote our game . it must be serious and fair play to the club and coach









Feel sorry for the Cas fans. The immature idiot has not learned any life lessons after being given a fresh start from his new club. Brave call by the club, as he (along with Luke Gale) were the biggest dangers in their team. Outstanding player, will probably never change.

To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.

K. Sinfield, GF 2011



K. Sinfield, GF 2011 Homer Simpson

I'm the words of Monty python. He's not the messaih. He's just a very naughty boy.



