|
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 423
|
http://www.totalrl.com/zak-hardaker-axe ... lub-rules/
Zak Hardaker has been left out of Castleford’s squad for the Grand Final following a breach of club rules.
Jy Hitchcox has been drafted into the squad to take his place, with Oliver Holmes also returning to replace Andy Lynch.
A bitter blow? Or a tightening of the unit? Would have been easy to let this one slide until after weekend.
Oh Zak....
|
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 718
|
rumours coming out Zac has been giving his Ex-Leeds teammates inside info for Saturday......WTF?!?!
Jy Hitchcox added to squad suggests he will probably play on the wing and Eden goes to fullback, I hope not though my line-up would be.
1. Ben Roberts
2. Greg Minikin
3. Jake Webster
4. Michael Shenton
5. Greg Eden
6. Paul Mcshane
7. Luke Gale
8. Gadwin Springer
9. Adam Milner
10 Jesse Sene-Lefoa
11 Mike McMeeken
12 Oliver Holmes
13 Nathan Massey
subs
1 Matt Cook
2 Grant Millington
3 Junior Moores
4. Jy Hitchcox / Joel Monaghan / Alex Foster
|
Blocked list
galliant - When Gutterfax stands alone in a thread out comes his alt account to make it look like he's got support.
Gutterfax - Yawnion patronising Troll
Lebron James - yet another Yawnion patronising Troll,born watching the wrong sport he knows his beloved yawnion is 100 behind League so tries to talk Yawnion up and league down.
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2002 4:01 pm
Posts: 48301
Location: Londinium
|
All we know is "a breach of club rules". So let's be careful to keep any potentially libellous speculation of these boards.
ta
And having said that – "fecking idiot!"
|
Doubt everything, even this
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:47 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 05, 2002 5:34 pm
Posts: 1043
Location: Preston
|
I may be a Leeds fan, but I'm sorry to hear he doesn't appear to have outgrown the issues that plagued his time with us.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5934
Location: philadelphia PA
|
I'm a Leeds fan , but this is sickening news I wanted a great talent like him to be on show to promote our game . it must be serious and fair play to the club and coach
|
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango
FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 12:58 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 513
Location: East Leeds
|
Feel sorry for the Cas fans. The immature idiot has not learned any life lessons after being given a fresh start from his new club. Brave call by the club, as he (along with Luke Gale) were the biggest dangers in their team. Outstanding player, will probably never change.
|
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
To all those people who critisized this team...tonight's for you.
K. Sinfield, GF 2011
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:04 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pmPosts:
1809Location:
742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
|
I'm the words of Monty python. He's not the messaih. He's just a very naughty boy.
|
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:11 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1055
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
|
Not just let Cas down, but England too. Can't see Bennett selecting him now.
|
'There's only one code of rugby.'
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ant1, bonaire, Bullsmad, Captain Hook, chunkyhugo, CyberPieMan, django, domthebull, dualcodefan, Gaz3376, Greavsie, Hello Trouble!, LFC Saint, lionarmour87, mailman, Mobull, MOUSE13, onehotegg, RickyF1, ry21, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, tb, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, vitch, wirefox and 471 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Castleford Tigers
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,977
|3,725
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|