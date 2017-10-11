Itchy Arsenal wrote: I am pretty sure that most people if convicted of taking class A drugs would be dismissed from their job.

The only reason I suspect that sportsmen don't get dismissed is because they are a saleable asset to their club.

Personally if I owned Wigan RLFC I would have weekly checks for substance abuse and anyone with a positive result would be immediately suspended subject to secondary check ( which I think is standard practice) and if that proves also to be positive then I would terminate their employment immediately.



Owners need to take the moral ground. Players need to be aware of their responsibilities and the consequences if they break the law.



I personally I wouldn't ban a player for life fir a first offence because we are all human and we all make mistakes however, I would go along with a 2 year ban and a second offence irrespective of time since first offence would then mean a lifetime ban.

take

in possession

I agree though when did it become an offence toclass A drugs? Don't you have to be caught? I honestly don't know but it's unlikely you are going to be tested regularly for substance abuse if you are in an ordinary job. Hardaker, Hock and the rest of the RL players know they aren't in an ordinary job and regardless of whether cocaine is performance enhancing or not, they know the penalty they face if caught using it. They also know they are going to be tested. All seems pretty straightforward to me. Do drugs as an RL player, get banned. They are lucky there is way back after two years.