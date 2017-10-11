WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:15 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2568
Let's be right: the rich, the powerful, the well paid, be they politicians, pop stars, sports stars, they give homilies to us simple folk; don't drink, don't smoke, don't take drugs, don't do promiscuous sex, etc, etc etc.

Meanwhile, behind closed doors, do they practise what they preach? Do they hell! And it was ever thus, from Henry VIII''s time (and earlier) to the present day.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:16 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1172
moto748 wrote:
Imagine senior politicians taking drugs, consorting with prostitutes... the very idea is unthinkable!

Just ask George Osborne! :lol:

And if you think the police are beacons of rectitude, well...


I know for a fact there are bad apples in the police. I also know for a fact that if they are ever proven as a bad apple they are dealt with far more harshly than anybody in any other walk of life!
Once you put yourself up there, the onus is on you to maintain the standards expected and if you can't then I believe it's right you are dealt with appropriately.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:05 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 617
Aboveusonlypie wrote:

I don't agree that there should be no distinction between cheats and those who merely use recreational drugs. Cheats should be banned for life. But I struggle to see what harm Hardaker was doing other than to himself. To me a six month ban for a first offence with maybe two years for a second offence seems a lot fairer.


The interesting thing about cocaine is that WADA class it as performance enhancing if found in the system on game day. As he tested positive after a match as far as WADA are concerned he was cheating.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:20 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2536
Location: Atherton
Trainman wrote:
The interesting thing about cocaine is that WADA class it as performance enhancing if found in the system on game day. As he tested positive after a match as far as WADA are concerned he was cheating.


cocaine is a stimulant so it is cheating
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:25 pm
fleabag User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2011 1:37 am
Posts: 811
Location: Rochdale
Pieman wrote:
cocaine is a stimulant so it is cheating


I agree. They don't call it Colombian marching powder for nothing.

You want to see how the idiots drive round here when full of 'cocaine'. They think they are bloody invincible. We have had several fatalities in the last two years when they have lost control of their vehicles driving at high speed.
Formerly known as Moonlight Flit
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:22 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13982
Location: Chester
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I am pretty sure that most people if convicted of taking class A drugs would be dismissed from their job.
The only reason I suspect that sportsmen don't get dismissed is because they are a saleable asset to their club.
Personally if I owned Wigan RLFC I would have weekly checks for substance abuse and anyone with a positive result would be immediately suspended subject to secondary check ( which I think is standard practice) and if that proves also to be positive then I would terminate their employment immediately.

Owners need to take the moral ground. Players need to be aware of their responsibilities and the consequences if they break the law.

I personally I wouldn't ban a player for life fir a first offence because we are all human and we all make mistakes however, I would go along with a 2 year ban and a second offence irrespective of time since first offence would then mean a lifetime ban.


I agree though when did it become an offence to take class A drugs? Don't you have to be caught in possession? I honestly don't know but it's unlikely you are going to be tested regularly for substance abuse if you are in an ordinary job. Hardaker, Hock and the rest of the RL players know they aren't in an ordinary job and regardless of whether cocaine is performance enhancing or not, they know the penalty they face if caught using it. They also know they are going to be tested. All seems pretty straightforward to me. Do drugs as an RL player, get banned. They are lucky there is way back after two years.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 7:24 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2536
Location: Atherton
DaveO wrote:
I agree though when did it become an offence to take class A drugs? Don't you have to be caught in possession? I honestly don't know but it's unlikely you are going to be tested regularly for substance abuse if you are in an ordinary job. Hardaker, Hock and the rest of the RL players know they aren't in an ordinary job and regardless of whether cocaine is performance enhancing or not, they know the penalty they face if caught using it. They also know they are going to be tested. All seems pretty straightforward to me. Do drugs as an RL player, get banned. They are lucky there is way back after two years.


becoming very common
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sun Oct 15, 2017 9:10 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13982
Location: Chester
Pieman wrote:
becoming very common


What in an ordinary job like mine, in computer software and in the UK? Never heard of it in commercial software. Now granted there are rules my employer has that are more restrictive than when I first started in the 1980's and if I was in the USA ( I work for an American company) even stricter still, but actual testing? They would get told where to go.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DaveO, Dezzies_right_hook, green machine, hatty, hengirl, jackdog, MelbourneWarrior, NickyKiss, Singing Warrior, Yorkshire Warrior and 247 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,1482,22076,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM