Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 1:15 pm
moto748




Let's be right: the rich, the powerful, the well paid, be they politicians, pop stars, sports stars, they give homilies to us simple folk; don't drink, don't smoke, don't take drugs, don't do promiscuous sex, etc, etc etc.

Meanwhile, behind closed doors, do they practise what they preach? Do they hell! And it was ever thus, from Henry VIII''s time (and earlier) to the present day.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 2:16 pm
Bigredwarrior




moto748 wrote:
Imagine senior politicians taking drugs, consorting with prostitutes... the very idea is unthinkable!

Just ask George Osborne! :lol:

And if you think the police are beacons of rectitude, well...


I know for a fact there are bad apples in the police. I also know for a fact that if they are ever proven as a bad apple they are dealt with far more harshly than anybody in any other walk of life!
Once you put yourself up there, the onus is on you to maintain the standards expected and if you can't then I believe it's right you are dealt with appropriately.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 9:05 am
Trainman




Aboveusonlypie wrote:

I don't agree that there should be no distinction between cheats and those who merely use recreational drugs. Cheats should be banned for life. But I struggle to see what harm Hardaker was doing other than to himself. To me a six month ban for a first offence with maybe two years for a second offence seems a lot fairer.


The interesting thing about cocaine is that WADA class it as performance enhancing if found in the system on game day. As he tested positive after a match as far as WADA are concerned he was cheating.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 7:20 pm
Pieman






Trainman wrote:
The interesting thing about cocaine is that WADA class it as performance enhancing if found in the system on game day. As he tested positive after a match as far as WADA are concerned he was cheating.


cocaine is a stimulant so it is cheating
