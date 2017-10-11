Let's be right: the rich, the powerful, the well paid, be they politicians, pop stars, sports stars, they give homilies to us simple folk; don't drink, don't smoke, don't take drugs, don't do promiscuous sex, etc, etc etc.
Meanwhile, behind closed doors, do they practise what they preach? Do they hell! And it was ever thus, from Henry VIII''s time (and earlier) to the present day.
Meanwhile, behind closed doors, do they practise what they preach? Do they hell! And it was ever thus, from Henry VIII''s time (and earlier) to the present day.