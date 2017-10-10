Aboveusonlypie wrote: It isn't tough at all explaining that to your kid. One of the things we learn as we grow up is that our heroes are flawed.



My hero when I was young was Ian Botham . He took coke and was banned for two months, yes that's months not years. His ban didn't diminish him in my eyes. He wasn't lost to the game and indeed is rightly feted as a national hero. Very few people remember that he was banned.



I wish people would stop being so sanctimonious about drug taking. All levels of society from kids to members of parliament partake. It is a problem across all of society. Why single out sportsmen because they are heroes? And for what it's worth, I would argue it's a dubious 'privilege' playing rugby league for a living in any case.

Sorry but that is absolute rubbish. A Poiice Officer, firefighter or serving member of HM Forces would be instantly dismissed from their career without pay...why should a sportsman be allowed to serve a short ban then resume their career? He signed a contract that no doubt stipulated he was to behave like a professional athlete, he has not, therefore he should face the penalties.Whatever the story regards Ian Botham, it is irrelevant as the rules and sanctions were quite obviously different back then. In this present day, more is expected of a sportman.Your comment regards it being a privilege to play rugby league professionally are idiotic, of course it is, especially is Zak's case, the lad will no doubt earn more than 75/80k+ a year, yes its not premier league footballer money but its an exceptional salary for a young man playing professional sport.