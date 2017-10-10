|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
It isn't tough at all explaining that to your kid. One of the things we learn as we grow up is that our heroes are flawed.
My hero when I was young was Ian Botham . He took coke and was banned for two months, yes that's months not years. His ban didn't diminish him in my eyes. He wasn't lost to the game and indeed is rightly feted as a national hero. Very few people remember that he was banned.
I wish people would stop being so sanctimonious about drug taking. All levels of society from kids to members of parliament partake. It is a problem across all of society. Why single out sportsmen because they are heroes? And for what it's worth, I would argue it's a dubious 'privilege' playing rugby league for a living in any case.
Sorry but that is absolute rubbish. A Poiice Officer, firefighter or serving member of HM Forces would be instantly dismissed from their career without pay...why should a sportsman be allowed to serve a short ban then resume their career? He signed a contract that no doubt stipulated he was to behave like a professional athlete, he has not, therefore he should face the penalties.
Whatever the story regards Ian Botham, it is irrelevant as the rules and sanctions were quite obviously different back then. In this present day, more is expected of a sportman.
Your comment regards it being a privilege to play rugby league professionally are idiotic, of course it is, especially is Zak's case, the lad will no doubt earn more than 75/80k+ a year, yes its not premier league footballer money but its an exceptional salary for a young man playing professional sport.
Tue Oct 10, 2017 6:20 pm
RichieS wrote:
Couldn't have put it better myself! Imagine Teresa May being found out taking class A drugs and being allowed to carry on in her post? No, neither can I. Likewise any other professional in the public eye be it police etc.
If a sportsman was banned for life and a promise that all others would follow then bet your life more of them wouldn't do it, draconian or not.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:10 am
RichieS wrote:
You mention public servants and how is that relevant to the argument?
I gave you an example of a professional sportsman who was treated leniently and went on to still enjoy a stellar career, including being a fantastic role model.
It kills me how people like you always want to condemn folk. It sounds like a lot of jealousy to me. You mention his salary and let me tell you he earns every penny, getting battered and bruised for your enjoyment, storing up health problems for later life.
If the punishment fits the crime why don't you accept that there has to be a difference between performance related (cheating) and non performance related (not cheating) drugs. Would you advocate life sentences for terrorism and for say being caught drunk driving?
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:25 am
People who work in the oil and gas industry are quite often tested for drug misuse/abuse and sacked if it's a positive test.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:49 am
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Imagine Teresa May being found out taking class A drugs and being allowed to carry on in her post?
Imagine senior politicians taking drugs, consorting with prostitutes... the very idea is unthinkable!
Just ask George Osborne!
And if you think the police are beacons of rectitude, well...
Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:50 am
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Yes, and for good reason, but it's hardly relevant here.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:09 am
why do folk keep talking about Hardaker as if he is some sort of victim. He is an idiot and deserves banning. I would be sacked from my job if i was caught with drugs in my system and i earn less than a quarter of what he does. Tough titty if he loses that privelage.
