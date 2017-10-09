Aboveusonlypie wrote:

I'm pretty sure that it won't be the first time that Zak has taken coke. I'm also pretty sure that he isn't on his own. So it seems that he is guilty of stupidity. The difference between what Zak has been caught out for and what Terry Newton got caught for is huge and to argue that they should be treated the same is nonsensical. One is cheating the other is not. These rules are in place to stop the cheats. Can anyone tell me how Zak was cheating?





He was guilty not just of stupidity but of commiting a criminal act as coke etc are illegal drugs, whether or not coke is a performance enhancing drug is actually a moot point (it is considered a stimulant in some ways) but it is banned under the wada code which RL has signed up to - all players know this and the punishment that can follow and any that take the chance are putting their career at risk. Cheating or not is irrelevant - it is against the rules of both society and the sport of RL (and many, many other sports). Also , even if they do not like or accept it, top sports stars are role models for many younger fans - should we say ok non-performance enhancing drugs are allowable or treated somehow much more leniently than say steroids etc?



Zero tolerance doesn't work, neither does saying that banning for two years acts as a deterrence. If draconian measures acted as deterrence then there would be no murders in Texas.



Alternatives? Without some kind of deterrence it would likely be much worse. Sadly the murders comparison is far from valid as these acts are mostly carried out by people in a derranged state of mind - as someone who is very against the death penalty for serious crimes I can see where you are coming from on that but it is a totally different level. Ultimately it is up to the individual player to decide if they want to risk their career by taking any form of banned substance but they can have little complaint of they do get caught. Sadly I suspect that for everyone caught many get away with it.



It seems to me that people have little sympathy for Zak because of past indiscretions, but that shouldn't come into it. He's clearly not the brightest lad, but I hope he isn't lost to the game because of this and furthermore what happened to Terry Newton should act as a warning to the authorities. Zak needs to be supported as much as possible. I'm sure he could get a lot out of coaching youngsters (under supervision of course) and I'm sure that the youngsters could benefit too. I wish him the best of luck.



The parallel with Gareth Hock is quite striking - both very good players with, shall we say a history of off-field issues, much as Hock was given a lot of support I hope Hardaker does and learns from this but it can be a tough thing to come back from as Hock's career never really took off after he came back from his ban.



