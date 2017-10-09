I'm pretty sure that it won't be the first time that Zak has taken coke. I'm also pretty sure that he isn't on his own. So it seems that he is guilty of stupidity. The difference between what Zak has been caught out for and what Terry Newton got caught for is huge and to argue that they should be treated the same is nonsensical. One is cheating the other is not. These rules are in place to stop the cheats. Can anyone tell me how Zak was cheating?



Zero tolerance doesn't work, neither does saying that banning for two years acts as a deterrence. If draconian measures acted as deterrence then there would be no murders in Texas.



It seems to me that people have little sympathy for Zak because of past indiscretions, but that shouldn't come into it. He's clearly not the brightest lad, but I hope he isn't lost to the game because of this and furthermore what happened to Terry Newton should act as a warning to the authorities. Zak needs to be supported as much as possible. I'm sure he could get a lot out of coaching youngsters (under supervision of course) and I'm sure that the youngsters could benefit too. I wish him the best of luck.