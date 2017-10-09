WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:46 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21265
Location: WIGAN
I've just been reading Phil Wilkinson on twitter saying 'out of comp' means drug tests done in the week and not after games. The players know they don't get tested on that basis, so basically you can only get caught in post game tests and players know they'll be fine taking it after a game on a Thursday/Friday as it will be gone from their systems come the next game. Looking online somebody who is taking it now and again and not like a rock and roll star will have it out of their systems within 2-4 days.

To sum that up, Hardaker is even dafter then I thought possible! He's either taken it a few days before that Leeds game or he's taking that much it's staying in his system longer.

What a way to waste two years of your career.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:55 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5956
Location: Still at the top
I'm just shocked how few RL players get caught out.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:14 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2528
Location: Atherton
Bigredwarrior wrote:
He tested positive for cocaine 4 days after the grand final.


which is still out of competition. WADA ban applies for cocaine within comp.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:15 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2528
Location: Atherton
Singing Warrior wrote:
That's not true. He was tested positive in November 2016, less than a year ago. Moreover it was the second time he had been caught. If it had happened here he would have got 2 years plus. Why he was allowed to play for Saints this year is making a mockery of drug regulations.


so Novemeber isnt in comp time is it as the season is over??
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Tue Oct 10, 2017 7:17 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2528
Location: Atherton
NickyKiss wrote:
Barba is so lucky to be playing the game. To be caught twice and get a 12 game ban, regardless of it being in or out of season, is a total and utter farce.

To think Saints appealed!


the rules are set by WADA cocaine and other stimulants (so it is classed as a performance enhancer) are banned within comp. Other harder drugs (HGH etc) are banned all year round. Barbas not the only one in Aus to be caught more than once and still playing.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, chrissie, Last Son of Wigan, NickyKiss, Pieman, The Whiffy Kipper and 332 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,4432,35776,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM