I've just been reading Phil Wilkinson on twitter saying 'out of comp' means drug tests done in the week and not after games. The players know they don't get tested on that basis, so basically you can only get caught in post game tests and players know they'll be fine taking it after a game on a Thursday/Friday as it will be gone from their systems come the next game. Looking online somebody who is taking it now and again and not like a rock and roll star will have it out of their systems within 2-4 days.



To sum that up, Hardaker is even dafter then I thought possible! He's either taken it a few days before that Leeds game or he's taking that much it's staying in his system longer.



What a way to waste two years of your career.