WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 8:46 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21262
Location: WIGAN
I've just been reading Phil Wilkinson on twitter saying 'out of comp' means drug tests done in the week and not after games. The players know they don't get tested on that basis, so basically you can only get caught in post game tests and players know they'll be fine taking it after a game on a Thursday/Friday as it will be gone from their systems come the next game. Looking online somebody who is taking it now and again and not like a rock and roll star will have it out of their systems within 2-4 days.

To sum that up, Hardaker is even dafter then I thought possible! He's either taken it a few days before that Leeds game or he's taking that much it's staying in his system longer.

What a way to waste two years of your career.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, apollosghost, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, Darwen Warrior, exiled Warrior, green machine, hatty, ksm1701, Last Son of Wigan, MattyB, MOUSE13, NickyKiss, Orrell Lad, proper-shaped-balls, ShortArse, Singing Warrior, Wigg'n and 389 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,647,3173,47976,2904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.