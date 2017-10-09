WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:42 pm
Barba got 12 match ban after testing positive for cocaine use. Hock got 2 years. What will ZH get without an Aussie accent?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:10 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Barba got 12 match ban after testing positive for cocaine use. Hock got 2 years. What will ZH get without an Aussie accent?


2 years Barba was out of comp
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:21 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Barba got 12 match ban after testing positive for cocaine use. Hock got 2 years. What will ZH get without an Aussie accent?


Barba’s wasn’t after a game IIRC? It was just a club thing wasn’t it?
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:32 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Barba’s wasn’t after a game IIRC? It was just a club thing wasn’t it?


He tested positive for cocaine 4 days after the grand final.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:38 pm
Bigredwarrior wrote:
He tested positive for cocaine 4 days after the grand final.


My bad! Must’ve been thinking about another player.

Just read Barba got suspended indefinitely by the NRL though.
Mon Oct 09, 2017 6:40 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I. I'm not going to get all sanctimonious about this. A performance enhancing drug should be treated differently to a recreational drug IMO.


This, a thousand time.The (deliberate?) muddying of the waters between performance-enhancing and recreational drugs is frankly dishonest, it seems to me, and this applies to all pro sport, not just RL. These drug-testing regimes were brought in originally because of performance-increasing drugs in athletics, cycling, etc.

I'm not saying there shouldn't be any sanctions for recreational drugs, but the distinction between them should be clear.
