Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I. I'm not going to get all sanctimonious about this. A performance enhancing drug should be treated differently to a recreational drug IMO.
This, a thousand time.The (deliberate?) muddying of the waters between performance-enhancing and recreational drugs is frankly dishonest, it seems to me, and this applies to all pro sport, not just RL. These drug-testing regimes were brought in originally because of performance-increasing drugs in athletics, cycling, etc.
I'm not saying there shouldn't be any sanctions for recreational drugs, but the distinction between them should be clear.
