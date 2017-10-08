(Website)

NickyKiss wrote: His value for money has clearly been none existent and all we can do is hope that changes going forward. We can say ship him out but hasn't he got a long term deal? I guess he's got a couple of seasons left so it's easier said then done.



I'm not saying he's been anywhere near the level of what you'd expect from a lad on that type of money but there have been some reasons behind that (mainly injury) and we'll have to cross our fingers he's clear of those issues now. His return I've noted there of 5 try's and 7 assists in 12 league games would be seen as an excellent comeback (from a couple of very serious injuries) for most players but Sam is judged by different rules (and rightfully so due to his past performances and his wage).



In 2018 there's no doubt we need more from him but with an injury free pre season, I think he's capable. I still think he's got the capability to challenge for things like the Man of Steel award. Ultimately if a player like Hardaker can have come first and second in the running for that award on the back of numbers (try's and assists) Sam would've racked up in half a season before his NRL stint then I think he can bounce back to that level.



ST needs to be made aware that unless his performances improve then his place at the club isn't guaranteed and hopefully young Harry Smith might be ready in 12 months time but not sure that any of the trio running the club would have the nuts to even consider such options. I don't know his contract details but normally don't most have them have some of break clause? I am hoping that we see ST at 6 in 2018 and I wouldn't be averse to him being made captain if it helped him grow up a bit and get more involved in all aspects of the game. SOL will probably miss the start of season so a new captain from the off might be an option to consider.As I said I want ST to succeed but at the moment his salary and performance are just not compatible therefore, after next season if there isn't significant improvement then ship out to say Toronto who may want a "named" player as part of their expansion plans or just let him drift into retirement as a squad player.ST needs to be made aware that unless his performances improve then his place at the club isn't guaranteed and hopefully young Harry Smith might be ready in 12 months time but not sure that any of the trio running the club would have the nuts to even consider such options. Grimmy

Itchy Arsenal wrote: I don't know his contract details but normally don't most have them have some of break clause? I am hoping that we see ST at 6 in 2018 and I wouldn't be averse to him being made captain if it helped him grow up a bit and get more involved in all aspects of the game. SOL will probably miss the start of season so a new captain from the off might be an option to consider.



As I said I want ST to succeed but at the moment his salary and performance are just not compatible therefore, after next season if there isn't significant improvement then ship out to say Toronto who may want a "named" player as part of their expansion plans or just let him drift into retirement as a squad player.



ST needs to be made aware that unless his performances improve then his place at the club isn't guaranteed and hopefully young Harry Smith might be ready in 12 months time but not sure that any of the trio running the club would have the nuts to even consider such options.

Wouldn't want ST as captain, far too petulant, needs to focus on his own game, never mind giving him the added pressure of captaincy. I'd give it to Farrell, but can see Wane going for McIlorum or Williams. Harry Smith is a great prospect, but he is 17 and hasn't played a first team game. No way will he be ready to push for a first team spot in 12 months time. Shorrocks maybe. Wouldn't want ST as captain, far too petulant, needs to focus on his own game, never mind giving him the added pressure of captaincy. I'd give it to Farrell, but can see Wane going for McIlorum or Williams. Harry Smith is a great prospect, but he is 17 and hasn't played a first team game. No way will he be ready to push for a first team spot in 12 months time. Shorrocks maybe. Frank Zappa wrote: Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe. Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



Failed a drugs test 4 weeks ago! Not confirmed whether it was performance enhancing or recreational though. Silly bloke. Hope Cas stick by him through his ban though like we did with Hock. apollosghost Cheeky half-back



Cocaine, official now, hopefully this'll scare some sense into any other players using it but I won't old my breath. Aboveusonlypie

It seems that the risk of detection is remote otherwise why do it? Not many get caught. I mean Hocky was six years ago. Something tells me that Zak has been unlucky here. I'm not going to get all sanctimonious about this. A performance enhancing drug should be treated differently to a recreational drug IMO. Two years seems very harsh to me. It's not as if he was cheating. The only victim is himself. He has my sympathy, on this at least. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Pemps

Website Thu Jul 14, 2005 3:13 pm18352Usually on here apollosghost wrote: Cocaine, official now, hopefully this'll scare some sense into any other players using it but I won't old my breath.

I hope Castleford kept the receipt. I hope Castleford kept the receipt. king warrior wrote: Adam Blair flew over yesterday and has been training the deal is going to be signed this week



Wigg'n wrote: Failed a drugs test 4 weeks ago! Not confirmed whether it was performance enhancing or recreational though. Silly bloke. Hope Cas stick by him through his ban though like we did with Hock .



Given how Hock ultimately repaid Wigan, I not sure there's any guarantee they will. Given how Hock ultimately repaid Wigan, I not sure there's any guarantee they will. Salty

I'd give a life ban...but that's just me.

A friend of mine went on a course where he was told that the punishment should be three times as severe as the crime for people to decide it isn't worth doing the crime.

Would anybody risk it if they knew there was a life ban? Aboveusonlypie

Salty wrote: I'd give a life ban...but that's just me.

A friend of mine went on a course where he was told that the punishment should be three times as severe as the crime for people to decide it isn't worth doing the crime.

Would anybody risk it if they knew there was a life ban?

So if someone commits murder they get killed too plus what, two other members of their family as well?



If they rape someone then they get gang raped as punishment.



Who ran this course - the Taliban? So if someone commits murder they get killed too plus what, two other members of their family as well?If they rape someone then they get gang raped as punishment.Who ran this course - the Taliban? "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Salty

Aboveusonlypie wrote: So if someone commits murder they get killed too plus what, two other members of their family as well?



If they rape someone then they get gang raped as punishment.



Who ran this course - the Taliban?



Someone who commits murder comes out after about fifteen to twenty years. They should get 45 to 60 years.

What does a rapist get? 10 years? He would get 30.

