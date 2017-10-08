NickyKiss wrote: His value for money has clearly been none existent and all we can do is hope that changes going forward. We can say ship him out but hasn't he got a long term deal? I guess he's got a couple of seasons left so it's easier said then done.



I'm not saying he's been anywhere near the level of what you'd expect from a lad on that type of money but there have been some reasons behind that (mainly injury) and we'll have to cross our fingers he's clear of those issues now. His return I've noted there of 5 try's and 7 assists in 12 league games would be seen as an excellent comeback (from a couple of very serious injuries) for most players but Sam is judged by different rules (and rightfully so due to his past performances and his wage).



In 2018 there's no doubt we need more from him but with an injury free pre season, I think he's capable. I still think he's got the capability to challenge for things like the Man of Steel award. Ultimately if a player like Hardaker can have come first and second in the running for that award on the back of numbers (try's and assists) Sam would've racked up in half a season before his NRL stint then I think he can bounce back to that level.

I don't know his contract details but normally don't most have them have some of break clause? I am hoping that we see ST at 6 in 2018 and I wouldn't be averse to him being made captain if it helped him grow up a bit and get more involved in all aspects of the game. SOL will probably miss the start of season so a new captain from the off might be an option to consider.As I said I want ST to succeed but at the moment his salary and performance are just not compatible therefore, after next season if there isn't significant improvement then ship out to say Toronto who may want a "named" player as part of their expansion plans or just let him drift into retirement as a squad player.ST needs to be made aware that unless his performances improve then his place at the club isn't guaranteed and hopefully young Harry Smith might be ready in 12 months time but not sure that any of the trio running the club would have the nuts to even consider such options.