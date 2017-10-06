|
Next season will be the acid test for Sam,i for one hope he doesn't get the World Cup nod and can stay and have a proper pre season but we will see.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:12 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
No just 12 in the league plus 3 in the cup.
He played 5 before the super 8's and then the 7 games in that phase. Those try's and assists were in those 12 league games.
ST is probably the highest paid player in the competition and value for money for the last 2 seasons has been poor in the extreme. The ST of 2012 was for me one of the best players ever to put on the the C&W however, if game time is poor and if performance doesn't improve in 2018 then ship him out out.
It's 6 years since 2012 and he has had enough time to shape up or ship out out.
He also needs to stop the crap on the field of moaning non stop and get on playing the game as a senior player being paid top bucks.
As the highest earner in the squad he needs to perform as the top player and become the go to player.
I think ST personifies at the moment the club being, petulant and living in the past forgetting basics and assuming that they can't learn.
Unlike many on this forum I don't rate the squad.
To many "middles" (god how I hate that term) and total lack of intensity. Poor minutes and poor basic skills. People can dress it up as they want but we are poor and have the recruitment of the last 5 years has come home to roost.
I've been reflecting on IL comments at the weekend and think that he must be watching a different team to me.
We look unfit, lacking in basic skills and devoid of individuality and have been for 3 years not 2 games.
ST used to be a player I loved to watch now he is in slow motion with no new skills to offset his reduction of pace. Old dogs can and do learn new tricks so for me ST at FB doesn't work anymore therefore, unless he can adapt to halves and I sincerely hope that he can, then get rid and bring in someone at the same pay grade who can deliver.
I want ST to succeed but his credit has expired and for the money he is being paid then he really has got to step up several grades not just be an average Joe which for me in the last 2 seasons is how he has actually performed
Sat Oct 07, 2017 5:46 am
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Thumbs up from me, I can't argue with any of that.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:50 am
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
His value for money has clearly been none existent and all we can do is hope that changes going forward. We can say ship him out but hasn't he got a long term deal? I guess he's got a couple of seasons left so it's easier said then done.
I'm not saying he's been anywhere near the level of what you'd expect from a lad on that type of money but there have been some reasons behind that (mainly injury) and we'll have to cross our fingers he's clear of those issues now. His return I've noted there of 5 try's and 7 assists in 12 league games would be seen as an excellent comeback (from a couple of very serious injuries) for most players but Sam is judged by different rules (and rightfully so due to his past performances and his wage).
In 2018 there's no doubt we need more from him but with an injury free pre season, I think he's capable. I still think he's got the capability to challenge for things like the Man of Steel award. Ultimately if a player like Hardaker can have come first and second in the running for that award on the back of numbers (try's and assists) Sam would've racked up in half a season before his NRL stint then I think he can bounce back to that level.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 10:07 am
NickyKiss wrote:
My view is that Sam's got enough credit in the bank for another year at Wigan, but someone definitely needs to have a word and point out just what he is earning.
If next year is more of the same, then I think we should be looking to part company with him at the first opportunity.
Where he really blew it for me was when he started arguing with Bilko on Twitter (I think it was Bilko). It's bad enough seeing players around town having fun when they've just disgraced the club name. But to see them arguing with fans on public forums ... that's very poor form indeed. A bit of humility can go a long way; a lack of it can (and should) cost you a lot.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:15 pm
Wot Itchy said, all of it.
Except perhaps, as NK rightly points out, the difficulty in 'shipping him out', if it came to that. If you were Leeds, Saints, etc, would you pay his wages?
But hey, if Hardaker's misdemeanors mean that he misses out on the England squad and ST gets in by default, then there's the excuse of an interrupted pre-season for another year...
Sat Oct 07, 2017 12:59 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
I think he's still brilliant. He'll be great at full back for England.
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:28 pm
Cruncher wrote:
My view is that Sam's got enough credit in the bank for another year at Wigan, but someone definitely needs to have a word and point out just what he is
earning receiving.
edited for accuracy
Sat Oct 07, 2017 7:38 pm
I'd have credit at the bank if I was on his salary!
