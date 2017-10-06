WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 10:30 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Next season will be the acid test for Sam,i for one hope he doesn't get the World Cup nod and can stay and have a proper pre season but we will see.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 11:12 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
NickyKiss wrote:
No just 12 in the league plus 3 in the cup.

He played 5 before the super 8's and then the 7 games in that phase. Those try's and assists were in those 12 league games.

ST is probably the highest paid player in the competition and value for money for the last 2 seasons has been poor in the extreme. The ST of 2012 was for me one of the best players ever to put on the the C&W however, if game time is poor and if performance doesn't improve in 2018 then ship him out out.
It's 6 years since 2012 and he has had enough time to shape up or ship out out.
He also needs to stop the crap on the field of moaning non stop and get on playing the game as a senior player being paid top bucks.
As the highest earner in the squad he needs to perform as the top player and become the go to player.
I think ST personifies at the moment the club being, petulant and living in the past forgetting basics and assuming that they can't learn.
Unlike many on this forum I don't rate the squad.
To many "middles" (god how I hate that term) and total lack of intensity. Poor minutes and poor basic skills. People can dress it up as they want but we are poor and have the recruitment of the last 5 years has come home to roost.
I've been reflecting on IL comments at the weekend and think that he must be watching a different team to me.
We look unfit, lacking in basic skills and devoid of individuality and have been for 3 years not 2 games.
ST used to be a player I loved to watch now he is in slow motion with no new skills to offset his reduction of pace. Old dogs can and do learn new tricks so for me ST at FB doesn't work anymore therefore, unless he can adapt to halves and I sincerely hope that he can, then get rid and bring in someone at the same pay grade who can deliver.
I want ST to succeed but his credit has expired and for the money he is being paid then he really has got to step up several grades not just be an average Joe which for me in the last 2 seasons is how he has actually performed
