Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:05 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5693
moto748 wrote:
We'll see what the much-vaunted pre-season does for him, but for me, ST has never been more than bang-average SL full-back standard, and I think the chances of him improving substantially on that next season are vanishingly small. I'd swap him for Shaul, or indeed, Ratchford, in a heartbeat. And I think both those two are above him in the England pecking order.


What :shock:

He was the best player in the league by a ridiculous margin in 2011-12.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:08 am
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 655
moto748 wrote:
We'll see what the much-vaunted pre-season does for him, but for me, ST has never been more than bang-average SL full-back standard, and I think the chances of him improving substantially on that next season are vanishingly small. I'd swap him for Shaul, or indeed, Ratchford, in a heartbeat. And I think both those two are above him in the England pecking order.


Not for me. Sam has lost his blistering pace. We know that but he is still good in the air, defence, spotting a gap and creating plays. Take away Shaul's pace and he has none of those things. Ratchford is more of a rounded FB and better than Shaul but i would still have Sam over him even now any day of the week
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:05 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2547
Grimmy wrote:
He may be a shadow of his former self now, but let's not rewrite history, he was unstoppable at SL level in his first stint.


Sorry, lack of clarity in post; no re-writing of history implied! I meant, bang-average since his return.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:20 pm
ChrisA
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1279
Location: Oldham.
moto748 wrote:
Sorry, lack of clarity in post; no re-writing of history implied! I meant, bang-average since his return.


I remember posting my thoughts on Tomkins before he had played a game on his return. The team he left was much by better than the team he came back to. He doesn't have the talent around him to act as a foil, he is much easier to target and nullify, as we don't have the talent and the team as a whole is not offering options, it's simple rugby which isn't casting any doubt as to where the ball is going.

Had Tomkins been fully fit playing in that Cas side this year he would have looked like a world beater again. Fact is that he's taken a long time to gain match fitness, and he's done it in a team very void of ideas and very little support. It was obvious that he would be targeted and mostly nullified before a ball had been passed.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:51 pm
Cherry_&_White
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 52
ChrisA wrote:
I remember posting my thoughts on Tomkins before he had played a game on his return. The team he left was much by better than the team he came back to. He doesn't have the talent around him to act as a foil, he is much easier to target and nullify, as we don't have the talent and the team as a whole is not offering options, it's simple rugby which isn't casting any doubt as to where the ball is going.

Had Tomkins been fully fit playing in that Cas side this year he would have looked like a world beater again. Fact is that he's taken a long time to gain match fitness, and he's done it in a team very void of ideas and very little support. It was obvious that he would be targeted and mostly nullified before a ball had been passed.


And even given those circumstances, I think he's been much better than some are giving him credit for. Hardaker aside, I can't think of any other fb that has been significantly better than him this year, just some that have lower expectations and (some) playing in better teams.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:11 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21246
Location: WIGAN
moto748 wrote:
We'll see what the much-vaunted pre-season does for him, but for me, ST has never been more than bang-average SL full-back standard, and I think the chances of him improving substantially on that next season are vanishingly small. I'd swap him for Shaul, or indeed, Ratchford, in a heartbeat. And I think both those two are above him in the England pecking order.


**Edit** I've just noticed you've clarified you meant since he came back. I'll leave the below post on to bring some clarity to any debate we ever see between Hardaker and Tomkins. Let nobody keep d you that Hardaker isn't anytime by but a downgrade on Sam at his best when it comes to England selection**


It's already been said but that's way way off. He moved there in 2010 and from that point until he left to go to the NRL he was sensational. He was only the best full back in the league but he was the best player in the league and he was racking up incredible numbers in regards to try's, assist, breaks etc.

Below are Sams try's/assists between 2010-2013

2010-12/18

2011-26/18

2012-28/33

2013-23/21

2013-23/21

2015-10/6

2017-11/18

2017-11/18


We can debate all day as to how he's currently playing and if he'll ever give us that sort of output again but let's not know d ourselves that the lad wasn't a freak of a rugby league player in those years.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:18 pm
moto748
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2547
ChrisA wrote:
I remember posting my thoughts on Tomkins before he had played a game on his return. The team he left was much by better than the team he came back to. He doesn't have the talent around him to act as a foil, he is much easier to target and nullify, as we don't have the talent and the team as a whole is not offering options, it's simple rugby which isn't casting any doubt as to where the ball is going.

Had Tomkins been fully fit playing in that Cas side this year he would have looked like a world beater again. Fact is that he's taken a long time to gain match fitness, and he's done it in a team very void of ideas and very little support. It was obvious that he would be targeted and mostly nullified before a ball had been passed.


Honestly, I think you're being over-generous there. As for playing in a poor side, I think you could just as plausibly argue the reverse: a good player (even a half-back) will shine even in a relatively poor side: I would offer Danny Brough for Scotland in the last World Cup and Ash Taylor (only 22 and probably better than any half in SL) at the Gold Coast Titans as examples.

I don't see how ST has been especially 'targetted' by opposing teams. I agree that there was a time when opposing defences were scared of ST; I fear he holds no demons for them now.

I don't see how ST has been especially 'targetted' by opposing teams. I agree that there was a time when opposing defences were scared of ST; I fear he holds no demons for them now.


NK> Sam T at his best was way better than Hardaker is, was, or ever will be, I think we are full agreement on that. But that's all academic now.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:20 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21246
Location: WIGAN
Going off this seasons stats I'm not convinced Sam is a busted flush just yet. He's only going to get better the more he plays.

12 games

5 try's

7 Assists

That was with him coming off a major injury (or three). At that ratio he'd have been on for around 12 try's and 17 assists (both rounded down) over a 30 game season.

He is judged by not only his form but by the expectation of what he can produce. I think there's a lot more in him yet.
