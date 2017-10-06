|
moto748 wrote:
We'll see what the much-vaunted pre-season does for him, but for me, ST has never been more than bang-average SL full-back standard, and I think the chances of him improving substantially on that next season are vanishingly small. I'd swap him for Shaul, or indeed, Ratchford, in a heartbeat. And I think both those two are above him in the England pecking order.
What
He was the best player in the league by a ridiculous margin in 2011-12.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 9:08 am
moto748 wrote:
We'll see what the much-vaunted pre-season does for him, but for me, ST has never been more than bang-average SL full-back standard, and I think the chances of him improving substantially on that next season are vanishingly small. I'd swap him for Shaul, or indeed, Ratchford, in a heartbeat. And I think both those two are above him in the England pecking order.
Not for me. Sam has lost his blistering pace. We know that but he is still good in the air, defence, spotting a gap and creating plays. Take away Shaul's pace and he has none of those things. Ratchford is more of a rounded FB and better than Shaul but i would still have Sam over him even now any day of the week
Fri Oct 06, 2017 1:05 pm
Grimmy wrote:
He may be a shadow of his former self now, but let's not rewrite history, he was unstoppable at SL level in his first stint.
Sorry, lack of clarity in post; no re-writing of history implied! I meant, bang-average since his return.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:20 pm
moto748 wrote:
Sorry, lack of clarity in post; no re-writing of history implied! I meant, bang-average since his return.
I remember posting my thoughts on Tomkins before he had played a game on his return. The team he left was much by better than the team he came back to. He doesn't have the talent around him to act as a foil, he is much easier to target and nullify, as we don't have the talent and the team as a whole is not offering options, it's simple rugby which isn't casting any doubt as to where the ball is going.
Had Tomkins been fully fit playing in that Cas side this year he would have looked like a world beater again. Fact is that he's taken a long time to gain match fitness, and he's done it in a team very void of ideas and very little support. It was obvious that he would be targeted and mostly nullified before a ball had been passed.
Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:51 pm
ChrisA wrote:
I remember posting my thoughts on Tomkins before he had played a game on his return. The team he left was much by better than the team he came back to. He doesn't have the talent around him to act as a foil, he is much easier to target and nullify, as we don't have the talent and the team as a whole is not offering options, it's simple rugby which isn't casting any doubt as to where the ball is going.
Had Tomkins been fully fit playing in that Cas side this year he would have looked like a world beater again. Fact is that he's taken a long time to gain match fitness, and he's done it in a team very void of ideas and very little support. It was obvious that he would be targeted and mostly nullified before a ball had been passed.
And even given those circumstances, I think he's been much better than some are giving him credit for. Hardaker aside, I can't think of any other fb that has been significantly better than him this year, just some that have lower expectations and (some) playing in better teams.
