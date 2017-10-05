We'll see what the much-vaunted pre-season does for him, but for me, ST has never been more than bang-average SL full-back standard, and I think the chances of him improving substantially on that next season are vanishingly small. I'd swap him for Shaul, or indeed, Ratchford, in a heartbeat. And I think both those two are above him in the England pecking order.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, CM Punk, CyberPieMan, exiled Warrior, green machine, Grimmy, moto748, PC Plum, S_Riley, secondstanza, tank123, The Whiffy Kipper, Wiganosopher, Wigg'n and 332 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,575
|2,733
|76,282
|4,559
|SET
|