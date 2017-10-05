Unless he's actually banned there will always be another team willing to pick him up because he's a very good player. If he was some bog average squad player he would have been punted by Leeds years ago and would have long been out of the game altogether.
The sad thing with talented athletes who go off the rails (or have no self control) is that so much is down to immaturity and they seemingly never realise what they've got until their career is over. All sports are too forgiving of star players - they get away with one thing, and then another, or a blind eye is turned, all because they are seen as winners. They just don't have the checks and balances that people in the real world - or just less talented players - have.