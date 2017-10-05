moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member









Cherry_&_White wrote: Think his form warrants him being ahead of Shaul/Lomax et al.





Really? Father Ted







There's quite a few Cas players in the England squad and they may not be too pleased if Hardaker has let them down in the GF.

Bennett could have his work cut out with squad moral over this one! RichieS

RichieS







http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41486736



http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41486736

Dave Woods seems to think it has already cost him his place...I hope the club actually look after Zak through this, as when all the dust settles and the magnitude of whats happened hits him he is going to be devastated and pretty damn vunerable. The bigger picture is his mental health.

Printer















That last bit is true but I think from both Leeds and Cas he's had tons of help. It should definitely continue but at the same time he has to help himself.

stpatricks











It's bad news for the club and fans. They have given Hardaker a chance to redeem himself and after a season that was going so well the dreaded announcement. I'm not going to speculate on what he's done but he has managed to put his career in jeopardy again.



For all of Powells lauded management skills he could not handle Chase and it looks like he's lost the battle with Hardaker. I don't think sporting prowess should make you immune to the sack if warranted,.



Where next Warrington or Toronto

moto748







Whatever this is, I don't see it as being any failing by Powell; on the contrary. BrisbaneRhino

BrisbaneRhino









Unless he's actually banned there will always be another team willing to pick him up because he's a very good player. If he was some bog average squad player he would have been punted by Leeds years ago and would have long been out of the game altogether.



The sad thing with talented athletes who go off the rails (or have no self control) is that so much is down to immaturity and they seemingly never realise what they've got until their career is over. All sports are too forgiving of star players - they get away with one thing, and then another, or a blind eye is turned, all because they are seen as winners. They just don't have the checks and balances that people in the real world - or just less talented players - have. NickyKiss

NickyKiss









moto748 wrote: Really?



I thought he was well in his way to a place up until the last two games of the season but he wasn't in his own in being awful in those two games.



