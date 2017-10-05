WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:45 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2544
Cherry_&_White wrote:
Think his form warrants him being ahead of Shaul/Lomax et al.



Really?
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:47 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7316
There's quite a few Cas players in the England squad and they may not be too pleased if Hardaker has let them down in the GF.
Bennett could have his work cut out with squad moral over this one!
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:09 pm
RichieS User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 103
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41486736

Dave Woods seems to think it has already cost him his place...I hope the club actually look after Zak through this, as when all the dust settles and the magnitude of whats happened hits him he is going to be devastated and pretty damn vunerable. The bigger picture is his mental health.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:15 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1277
RichieS wrote:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41486736

Dave Woods seems to think it has already cost him his place...I hope the club actually look after Zak through this, as when all the dust settles and the magnitude of whats happened hits him he is going to be devastated and pretty damn vunerable. The bigger picture is his mental health.


That last bit is true but I think from both Leeds and Cas he's had tons of help. It should definitely continue but at the same time he has to help himself.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:29 pm
stpatricks User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 804
Location: Wigan
It's bad news for the club and fans. They have given Hardaker a chance to redeem himself and after a season that was going so well the dreaded announcement. I'm not going to speculate on what he's done but he has managed to put his career in jeopardy again.

For all of Powells lauded management skills he could not handle Chase and it looks like he's lost the battle with Hardaker. I don't think sporting prowess should make you immune to the sack if warranted,.

Where next Warrington or Toronto
Wigan home of league
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:40 am
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2544
Whatever this is, I don't see it as being any failing by Powell; on the contrary.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:05 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8299
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Unless he's actually banned there will always be another team willing to pick him up because he's a very good player. If he was some bog average squad player he would have been punted by Leeds years ago and would have long been out of the game altogether.

The sad thing with talented athletes who go off the rails (or have no self control) is that so much is down to immaturity and they seemingly never realise what they've got until their career is over. All sports are too forgiving of star players - they get away with one thing, and then another, or a blind eye is turned, all because they are seen as winners. They just don't have the checks and balances that people in the real world - or just less talented players - have.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,5021,13276,2744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM