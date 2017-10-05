WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...

Post a reply
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:45 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2543
Cherry_&_White wrote:
Think his form warrants him being ahead of Shaul/Lomax et al.



Really?
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:47 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7316
There's quite a few Cas players in the England squad and they may not be too pleased if Hardaker has let them down in the GF.
Bennett could have his work cut out with squad moral over this one!
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:09 pm
RichieS User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
Posts: 103
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41486736

Dave Woods seems to think it has already cost him his place...I hope the club actually look after Zak through this, as when all the dust settles and the magnitude of whats happened hits him he is going to be devastated and pretty damn vunerable. The bigger picture is his mental health.
Re: Hardaker kicked out of grand final squad...
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:15 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1272
RichieS wrote:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41486736

Dave Woods seems to think it has already cost him his place...I hope the club actually look after Zak through this, as when all the dust settles and the magnitude of whats happened hits him he is going to be devastated and pretty damn vunerable. The bigger picture is his mental health.


That last bit is true but I think from both Leeds and Cas he's had tons of help. It should definitely continue but at the same time he has to help himself.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, Edinburgh Warrior, Geoff, JWarriors, MattyB, RichieS, The Whiffy Kipper, Tricky Dicky, warrior1872, Ziggy Stardust and 393 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,3873,79076,2744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.