Dave Woods seems to think it has already cost him his place...I hope the club actually look after Zak through this, as when all the dust settles and the magnitude of whats happened hits him he is going to be devastated and pretty damn vunerable. The bigger picture is his mental health.
That last bit is true but I think from both Leeds and Cas he's had tons of help. It should definitely continue but at the same time he has to help himself.
