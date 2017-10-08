Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Id tell you that personally I would go with what we have next season with Heaton and Salty/Butler on the wing but I wouldnt think you would like no new blood. I doubt also we will see Woodburn Hall much at halfback as thats not really where Marshall sees him. I would have him and Barber at centre though. In all honesty we are going to struggle to make the top 4 next season whoever we play at half back, just a quick look at the half backs in the likely top 4 of Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse and London would tell you that. Next season is going to be very tough and club does not have the money to compete with those teams so it will be a case of the current squad having to step up once again.
Hi there GFB.
Just to put you right on half backs, Leigh have only got one in the squad announced so far - Ben Reynolds. True, Dan Mortimer has also resigned, but I think he's being seen as a hooker - the position he was playing in the NRL. Oh, and he's the only experienced hooker we have signed so far, as well!