Re: player departures.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 1:43 pm
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010
As GFB mentioned and heard similar, prop from Championship 1 incoming, maybe Monday?
Re: player departures.
Post Sun Oct 08, 2017 8:19 pm
Faxhali
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010
Location: FAX
faxcar wrote:
As GFB mentioned and heard similar, prop from Championship 1 incoming, maybe Monday?


Harry Kidd from The All golds I believe.
Re: player departures.
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:17 pm
bentleyman
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Ryan Boyle has signed for Doncaster 2 year deal
Re: player departures.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:15 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005
bentleyman wrote:
Ryan Boyle has signed for Doncaster 2 year deal


A good signing for them, never let us down but I feel he just lacked a bit of aggression for a big guy. We do look a bit light going in to next season though.

Re: player departures.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 9:33 am
mr t hall
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
A good signing for them, never let us down but I feel he just lacked a bit of aggression for a big guy. We do look a bit light going in to next season though.

Wasn't keen on him being retained last season but did better and slightly surprised he was released.Boyle,Calahane,Mammone,Nelmes and Reilly all leaving with just one coming in.Big ask for Calcott,other reserves and Cas lads to fill the breach if our recruitment has ended.
Re: player departures.
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 10:12 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005
mr t hall wrote:
Wasn't keen on him being retained last season but did better and slightly surprised he was released.Boyle,Calahane,Mammone,Nelmes and Reilly all leaving with just one coming in.Big ask for Calcott,other reserves and Cas lads to fill the breach if our recruitment has ended.


It certainly is. Obviously Calahane is a massive loss and Boyle was a pretty regular first teamer so thats 2 out there. Thats some size gone right there and I know RM does not like big angry props but we did get bullied on occasion last season so some size would not go amiss.

Re: player departures.
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 1:18 pm
Alan
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002
Location: Back in Lancashire
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Id tell you that personally I would go with what we have next season with Heaton and Salty/Butler on the wing but I wouldnt think you would like no new blood. I doubt also we will see Woodburn Hall much at halfback as thats not really where Marshall sees him. I would have him and Barber at centre though. In all honesty we are going to struggle to make the top 4 next season whoever we play at half back, just a quick look at the half backs in the likely top 4 of Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse and London would tell you that. Next season is going to be very tough and club does not have the money to compete with those teams so it will be a case of the current squad having to step up once again.



Hi there GFB.

Just to put you right on half backs, Leigh have only got one in the squad announced so far - Ben Reynolds. True, Dan Mortimer has also resigned, but I think he's being seen as a hooker - the position he was playing in the NRL. Oh, and he's the only experienced hooker we have signed so far, as well! :wink:
Re: player departures.
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 5:48 pm
faxcar
Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010
Alan wrote:
Hi there GFB.

Just to put you right on half backs, Leigh have only got one in the squad announced so far - Ben Reynolds. True, Dan Mortimer has also resigned, but I think he's being seen as a hooker - the position he was playing in the NRL. Oh, and he's the only experienced hooker we have signed so far, as well! :wink:

A big difference is though Alan is that Leigh will no doubt have some significant incomings and it looks like Fax won’t.
