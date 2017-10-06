WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - player departures.

Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:46 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
mr t hall wrote:
Won't get in the 4 with that halfback combo.If we dont bring in a halfback i'd try Woodburn Hall at 6.Dont want journeymen wingers either,promote Chester Butler.


Id tell you that personally I would go with what we have next season with Heaton and Salty/Butler on the wing but I wouldnt think you would like no new blood. I doubt also we will see Woodburn Hall much at halfback as thats not really where Marshall sees him. I would have him and Barber at centre though. In all honesty we are going to struggle to make the top 4 next season whoever we play at half back, just a quick look at the half backs in the likely top 4 of Leigh, Toronto, Toulouse and London would tell you that. Next season is going to be very tough and club does not have the money to compete with those teams so it will be a case of the current squad having to step up once again.

Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 2:54 pm
well you correctly predicted they could step up last year so lets hope for more of same.Don't want backs signing for the sake of it unless they are better than what we have.Having lost 3 props(if that description fits Mammone :) )I hope we invest any money we may have in getting some decent grunt in the team.
Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:04 pm
chazzerboy
We missed out on the winger from Swinton. Chose to go to Fev, so we must be in the market for a winger.
We need at least two forwards. We have Fraser Morris and Will Calcott coming through and young Morgan Punchard is a work in progress and potentially our future HB.
Lets not panic buy and we need players better than we already have got. Its difficult as has been mentioned with Toronto , Leigh, London, Toulouse and Fev in market for best players.
Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:11 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
chazzerboy wrote:
We missed out on the winger from Swinton. Chose to go to Fev, so we must be in the market for a winger.
We need at least two forwards. We have Fraser Morris and Will Calcott coming through and young Morgan Punchard is a work in progress and potentially our future HB.
Lets not panic buy and we need players better than we already have got. Its difficult as has been mentioned with Toronto , Leigh, London, Toulouse and Fev in market for best players.


Fev signing Scott Wheeldon shows the lack of talent that is available at the moment. So much so that we have had to dip in to the lower leagues. Its either that or take a risk on some SL cast offs who may come at a decent cost. I still think there must be an aussie out there who could do a job.

Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:25 pm
chazzerboy
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Fev signing Scott Wheeldon shows the lack of talent that is available at the moment. So much so that we have had to dip in to the lower leagues. Its either that or take a risk on some SL cast offs who may come at a decent cost. I still think there must be an aussie out there who could do a job.


Scott Wheeldon is a good seasoned pro. Must be a Aussie out there in same mold as Mitch Cahalane. I am slightly worried we might be over reliant on youth. I am all for developing our own but not to the detriment of the team. We developed Nelmes and Reilly who have both moved on.
Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 3:35 pm
DNAFax

new signing to be announced monday. Luke Ambler hinting on facebook that its a returning prop....?
Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:18 pm
swifty62
DNAFax wrote:
new signing to be announced monday. Luke Ambler hinting on facebook that its a returning prop....?

a few hinting its him.
Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:21 pm
dazednconfused
Think you'll find that Luke was hinting at a return to rugby.
He was actually in the town of Rugby with his new ventures. Just him using a play on words.
Re: player departures.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 5:55 pm
Just wondered if there was any chance of Nick Rawsthorne on a loan season. I don't think he is at Hull standard yet but If ever we missed signing someone it was him. Pace , size, good feet and a kicker.
